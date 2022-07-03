Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Nappies Size 4 36 Pack

Great quality, will buy again
Please stay with cocomelon and dont change this 🙏
Very high quality nappies and pants both i love it . The are much better then pampers brand and price is same when pampres is in promotion but quality is higher then pampers. My baby love cocomelon and really like when we swapping nappies now . We had problems to swap nappies before but when we find out cocomelon is now on rascal nappies we bought they immediately. 😁
Fantastic and super cute design
We brought these because my son is cocomelon obsessed. Super cute design my son loves them We switch from pampers and I can’t fault these nappies.