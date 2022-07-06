We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Light Greek Style Coconut With Vanilla Yogurt 4X115g

4(28)Write a review
image 1 of Muller Light Greek Style Coconut With Vanilla Yogurt 4X115g
£ 2.25
£0.49/100g
Per pot

Energy
306kJ
73kcal
-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 266kJ (63kcal)

Product Description

  • Smooth Coconut with a hint of Vanilla Greek style fat free yogurt with sweetener x4
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics & Athletics Ireland.
  • Our Müller Light Greek style yogurt range combines delicious, rich Greek-style yogurt with a variety of fruit flavours for those moments of pure pleasure. Enjoy Müller Light Greek style Coconut with a hint of Vanilla yogurt with 0% added sugar and fat free
  • Müller & Müllerlight are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • 0% Fat
  • High in Protein
  • 0% Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 460G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Coconut Cream Powder (0.5%) (Coconut Milk, Sodium Caseinate (Milk)), Gelatine, Flavourings, Stabiliser: Pectins, Sweetener: Aspartame, Ground Vanilla

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Retain sleeve for product information.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy266kJ (63kcal)
Fat0.5g
of which saturates0.4g
Carbohydrate7.5g
of which sugars6.7g
Protein6.3g
Salt0.2g
Calcium170mg (24% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

View all Fat Free & Low Fat Yoghurts

28 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Lovely creamy yoghurt

5 stars

Use it on fresh or frozen fruit for breakfast.only 1/2syn on SlimmingWorld!

Great product good for slimming and taste

5 stars

Great product good for slimming and taste

I myself don’t eat it, my husband loves muller coc

5 stars

I myself don’t eat it, my husband loves muller coconut Greek yogurt,he don’t think there couldn’t be anything to to make taste better. Myself love the strawberry, lemon ones, also have the Muller light yogurt which I have on my morning cereal, also some time in the afternoon, when feeling peckish.

My neighbour loves this Any chance to bring the m

5 stars

My neighbour loves this Any chance to bring the mango one back

Great taste

5 stars

Loved it tasted really good great consistency great flavour

one of the best yoghurts on the market so tasty, i

4 stars

one of the best yoghurts on the market so tasty, ive been buying this yoghurt since i first tried it when it became available at Tescos

More than just a yogurt!

5 stars

This yogurt is so different and so delicious! Whilst we eat it on its own, you can also add fruit as suggested but I like to mix it with porridge oats for a more substantial and tasty breakfast. Because it's so light and lower in calories, you can use it as a substitute for cream on cakes or puddings. Yummy.

Yummy

5 stars

A lovely coconut taste. Nice thick consistency.

Really tasty

5 stars

Thick and creamy, great taste of coconut.

Luscious

5 stars

Brilliant item

