Muller Light Greek Style Coconut With Vanilla Yogurt 4X115g

Lovely creamy yoghurt
Use it on fresh or frozen fruit for breakfast.only 1/2syn on SlimmingWorld!
Great product good for slimming and taste
Great product good for slimming and taste
I myself don’t eat it, my husband loves muller coc
I myself don’t eat it, my husband loves muller coconut Greek yogurt,he don’t think there couldn’t be anything to to make taste better. Myself love the strawberry, lemon ones, also have the Muller light yogurt which I have on my morning cereal, also some time in the afternoon, when feeling peckish.
My neighbour loves this Any chance to bring the m
My neighbour loves this Any chance to bring the mango one back
Great taste
Loved it tasted really good great consistency great flavour
one of the best yoghurts on the market so tasty, i
one of the best yoghurts on the market so tasty, ive been buying this yoghurt since i first tried it when it became available at Tescos
More than just a yogurt!
This yogurt is so different and so delicious! Whilst we eat it on its own, you can also add fruit as suggested but I like to mix it with porridge oats for a more substantial and tasty breakfast. Because it's so light and lower in calories, you can use it as a substitute for cream on cakes or puddings. Yummy.
Yummy
A lovely coconut taste. Nice thick consistency.
Really tasty
Thick and creamy, great taste of coconut.
Luscious
Brilliant item