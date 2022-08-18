Nescafe Azera Americano Instant Coffee 140G

No Crema
A NESCAFE Customer
Just opened a new pot of Americano and while it's made really nice coffee to drink and the flavour and taste is great - it's just as flat as a fluke without its normal crème on top.
Great Aroma and Taste
A NESCAFE Customer
Nestlé sent an email and advertised this product, and I am thrilled that I gave it a shot. The aroma is fantastic, and the taste feels just alright. Thank you Nestlé
This is just as good as most Barista Coffees!
A NESCAFE Customer
Not only does it taste just as good as most Barista style Coffees, it's cheaper, quicker and less stress. Just simply whack the kettle on, catch it just before it boils, pour into your favourite Mug and Robert is your Mother's Brother!
shrinkflation
A NESCAFE Customer
taste is great but theyve sneakily reduced the size from 100g to 90g. I hate that,
Make-it-at-home Barrista-style coffee
This makes a great instant “Barrista-style” coffee. I used it to make a coffee cake with icing (no need to dissolve it in water before adding to the cake mixture as it is powdered so easily mixes in). Cake was delicious with a good coffee flavour too!
quality is excellent and even though the contents
quality is excellent and even though the contents are smaller than other coffee's,because it is powder and not granules it seems to last just as long as other coffee of similar size
Best coffee out there!
Best coffee out there!
Best coffee on the market
My whole family love this coffee. Although more expensive than some brands it is by far the best tasting and worth every penny.
My favourite instant coffee
My favourite instant coffee
Good quality for instant
Best instant coffee around