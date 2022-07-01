We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Skittles Fruits Sweets Pouch 152G

1(2)Write a review
Skittles Fruits Sweets Pouch 152G
£ 1.00
£0.66/100g

1/4 = 38 g

Energy
640
kJ
151
kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1683 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Candies in a Crisp Sugar Shell with Fruit Flavours.
  • Lemon, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime, Orange
  • No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
  • Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow!
  • Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 152G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Colours E162, E163, E170, E160a, E100, E132, E133, Acidity Regulator Trisodium Citrate, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax

Storage

Keep Cool and Dry.Best Before: See Bottom.

Number of uses

Portions Per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 38 g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • Po Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • Po Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

152g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ per 100g/ 38 g (%*)
Energy 1683 kJ640 kJ (8%)
-397 kcal151 kcal (8%)
Fat 4.2 g1.6 g (2%)
Of which Saturates 2.3 g0.9 g (5%)
Carbohydrate 89 g34 g (13%)
Of which Sugars 74 g28 g (31%)
Protein 0 g0 g (0%)
Salt 0.02 g&lt;0.01 g (<1%)
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions Per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 38 g--
View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My items weren’t delivered they were missing

1 stars

My items weren’t delivered they were missing

Smaller bag same price, used to be 196g

1 stars

Smaller bag same price, used to be 196g

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here