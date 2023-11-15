Persil Colour Protect Laundry Liquid Detergent 53 Washes 1431ml

To remove tough stains whilst keeping colours bright, try Persil Colour Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent 53 wash 1.431 l. Containing plant based biodegradable stain removers,, this laundry detergent will keep colours vibrant and leave your family with fresh, clean clothes time and time again. It’s tough on stains and effective even in a quick and cold wash. Switching from 60°C to 30°C may not sound like much, but it can save up to 60% energy and help reduce your household bills. The ultra-concentrated formula of this detergent provides brilliant stain removal, fabric care and freshness in a smaller bottle, reducing plastic waste and caring for the environment. What’s more, the bottle is now 100% recyclable and contains recycled plastic. Persil doesn’t test on animals. For the last 10 years, we have been using science, not animals, to ensure our products are safe for people and the planet. How to use: Pour 27 ml of liquid into your washing machine tray for standard 4-5 kg loads or when washing in soft/medium water. Use 40 ml for larger loads, or when washing in hard water. Always test the colourfastness of any new coloured clothes before pre-treating with neat liquid. For the best results, add Comfort Ultimate Care Fuchsia Passion Fabric Conditioner to the detergent drawer before washing as usual. Do not use on silk and wool. For delicate fabrics such as silk and wool, use Persil Silk and Wool liquid instead. *Switching from 60°C cotton cycle to 30°C eco.

Persil Colour Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent 53 wash 1.431 l is tough on stains whilst keeping colours bright With this liquid detergent, you can get tough on stains like mud, yoghurt and jam, even in a quick and cold wash Use Persil Colour Laundry Liquid in cold washes and you can reduce energy costs by 60%*, saving you money on your bills and helping preserve the planet too Our detergent bottle is now 100% recyclable and contains recycled plastic With its ultra-concentrated formula in a smaller bottle, now you only need 27 ml of detergent per use – reducing plastic use so you can be kinder to the planet This liquid detergent contains plant based biodegradable stain removers

Pack size: 1431ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Anionic surfactants. 5-15%: Nonionic surfactants. <5%: Phosphonates, Perfume, Soap, Enzymes, Polycarboxylates, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

1.431 ℮