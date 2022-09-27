Angelo Poretti 4 Hops Premium Lager 660Ml

One of the best
Excellent Italian lager, erring slightly towards the sweeter side but very refreshing and far better than Italy's best selling option
My husband says it is good.
Perfect for summer bbq's
Just a very nice tasting Italian lager. In fact the nicest tasting Italian lager I've had. Up there with the most flavoursome in my opinion.
Not the original brew.
Beware, this is not the same product Carlsberg brewed and bottled in Italy. They have changed the label and, by taste, the recipe. The Italian brew had a smooth and distinctive taste, this offering from Wolverhampton is much lighter, gassy with a strange after-taste. It is more akin to standard Carlsberg than a premium brew. I was an advocate of the original and thought it one of the best lagers one could buy but this doesn't even come close. Sorry Carlsberg, you have dropped the ball with this one.
Good taste
This Birrificio lager had a nice taste. It was light, refreshing and a smooth lager. These bottles of lager will be perfect for the warmer months with BBQs and garden parties. Best served chilled straight from the fridge.
Delicious
This is a delicate hoppy lager that was an absolute treat. I quite like my ales and hoppy flavours and this didn't disappoint. It is indeed a premium product. If your considering these, just give them a try.
Beer
I don't normally drink this kind of larger as a rule but it tastes nice I gave my son in law a bottle to try and he was like he was in heaven drinking it he said it reminds of being on holiday and that's what I could agree on with him
Tasty and refreshing
Both my partner and my brother in law tried this lager. My partner doesn't normally like lager but even he liked it. They both said it was smooth and light and nice and refreshing for a warm day straight out of the fridge.
Great chilled
I found this beer to be really light in flavour, colour and with a smooth aftertaste. After a few hours in the fridge it tasted even better, it was really very refreshing, perfect fit fir a summer event outside, a bbq or gathering of friends. Much preferred it to my usual brand and will certainly be changing x
Great Italian beer
First time I had this beer in a pub, couldn't decide what to get so I was recommended this and it was really good, very refreshing. It goes very well with mac and cheese. The taste is a balance between smooth and bitter, perfect on a sunny day or evening out in a pub.