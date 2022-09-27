We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Angelo Poretti 4 Hops Premium Lager 660Ml

£2.20
£3.34/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager
  • Birrificio Anglo Poretti is a 4.8% ABV full flavoured lager, characterised by a pillowy white head, brilliant clarity and a polished golden colour. With its sparkling carbonation, sweet malty body and assertive hoppy bitterness, it's perfect as a stand-alone beer but sublime when paired with food. Incredibly versatile with a wide range of dishes, Birrificio Angelo Poretti was created with food in mind.
  • In 1877, our founder Angelo Poretti established the Birrificio Angelo Poretti brewery in the foothills of the Campo dei Fiori mountain range in Valganna, Northern Italy.  Today, our beer is brewed based on the traditional Italian recipe, which delivers a full-flavored Lager with an assertive hoppy bitterness, a flavour profile iconic to the Italian ‘aperitivo' culture where bitter drinks are used to ignite the appetite and begin a dining experience.
  • Italian Hopmasters
  • Brewed with Four Hops
  • Pack size: 660ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

3.2

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see shoulder.

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the U.K.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.
  • Carlsberg Breweries,
  • J.C. Jacobsens Gade 1,

Return to

  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.
  • Consumer Helpline: 03457 585685.
  • www.birrificioangeloporetti.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

660ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy170kJ/41kcal
Fat0g
Fat, of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate2.9g
Carbohydrate, of which sugars0.7g
Protein0.5g
Salt0.02g
85 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

One of the best

5 stars

Excellent Italian lager, erring slightly towards the sweeter side but very refreshing and far better than Italy's best selling option

My husband says it is good.

5 stars

My husband says it is good.

Perfect for summer bbq's

5 stars

Just a very nice tasting Italian lager. In fact the nicest tasting Italian lager I've had. Up there with the most flavoursome in my opinion.

Not the original brew.

2 stars

Beware, this is not the same product Carlsberg brewed and bottled in Italy. They have changed the label and, by taste, the recipe. The Italian brew had a smooth and distinctive taste, this offering from Wolverhampton is much lighter, gassy with a strange after-taste. It is more akin to standard Carlsberg than a premium brew. I was an advocate of the original and thought it one of the best lagers one could buy but this doesn't even come close. Sorry Carlsberg, you have dropped the ball with this one.

Good taste

5 stars

Review from ANGELO PORETTI

This Birrificio lager had a nice taste. It was light, refreshing and a smooth lager. These bottles of lager will be perfect for the warmer months with BBQs and garden parties. Best served chilled straight from the fridge.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from ANGELO PORETTI

This is a delicate hoppy lager that was an absolute treat. I quite like my ales and hoppy flavours and this didn't disappoint. It is indeed a premium product. If your considering these, just give them a try.

Beer

4 stars

Review from ANGELO PORETTI

I don't normally drink this kind of larger as a rule but it tastes nice I gave my son in law a bottle to try and he was like he was in heaven drinking it he said it reminds of being on holiday and that's what I could agree on with him

Tasty and refreshing

4 stars

Review from ANGELO PORETTI

Both my partner and my brother in law tried this lager. My partner doesn't normally like lager but even he liked it. They both said it was smooth and light and nice and refreshing for a warm day straight out of the fridge.

Great chilled

4 stars

Review from ANGELO PORETTI

I found this beer to be really light in flavour, colour and with a smooth aftertaste. After a few hours in the fridge it tasted even better, it was really very refreshing, perfect fit fir a summer event outside, a bbq or gathering of friends. Much preferred it to my usual brand and will certainly be changing x

Great Italian beer

5 stars

Review from ANGELO PORETTI

First time I had this beer in a pub, couldn't decide what to get so I was recommended this and it was really good, very refreshing. It goes very well with mac and cheese. The taste is a balance between smooth and bitter, perfect on a sunny day or evening out in a pub.

1-10 of 85 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

