Tesco 4 Bbq Flavoured Mini Rice & Corn Cakes 4X25g

Tesco 4 Bbq Flavoured Mini Rice & Corn Cakes 4X25g
£1.25
£1.25/100g

One bag

Energy
426kJ
101kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705kJ / 404kcal

Product Description

  • Barbecue flavour puffed mini rice and corn cakes.
  • Sweet & Tangy
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brown Rice (51%), Corn Grits (34%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Smoke Flavouring (contains Milk), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bag (25g)
Energy1705kJ / 404kcal426kJ / 101kcal
Fat7.6g1.9g
Saturates1.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate74.0g18.5g
Sugars3.9g1.0g
Fibre3.5g0.9g
Protein8.1g2.0g
Salt0.93g0.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

