Desi Paneer Cooking Cheese Indian Style 226G

IMPORTANT: If food has thawed do not refreeze This product must be cooked before consumption

Instructions: Cut Paneer to desired size, Pre-heat 1 tbsp of oil in a wok or frying pan for 1 minute. Add Paneer and heat for a further 5 minutes stirring frequently. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not re-heat.

Keep refrigerated. Use within three days of opening.Suitable for home freezing, freeze on day of purchase.

Paneer is a unique flavour carrying cheese. Add cooked cubes or slices to your favourite curry, alternatively marinade in sweet chilli and grill or BBQ for an authentic grilled taste. Season to taste, grill and toss into a salad or add to roasted vegetables to make a delicious wrap.

