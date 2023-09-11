We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Mars Snickers Triple Treat Fruit Nut & Chocolate Bars Multipack 4 X 32g

Mars Snickers Triple Treat Fruit Nut & Chocolate Bars Multipack 4 X 32g

2.3(19)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£1.75

£1.37/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 x portion = 32g
Energy
583kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1822kJ

Date, raisin and peanut bar topped with peanuts, dipped and drizzled with milk chocolate.
Over 75% Fruit & Nut**Recipe contains >75% date, raisin and peanut.
High in FibreSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 128G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Date Paste (44%), Peanuts (32%) (Peanuts, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup), Milk Chocolate (13%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Whey Permeate [from Milk], Palm Fat, Whey Powder [from Milk], Milk Fat, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin], Vanilla Extract), Raisins (10%), Flavouring, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Barley, Oats and Wheat. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 32g

Net Contents

4 x 32g ℮

View all Multipack Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here