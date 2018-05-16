Knightley's Adventures Bath Time Fun Crayons 5 Pack

Product Description
- KNHTLYS/AD BATH TIME FUN CRAYONS 5 PACK
- Knightley's Facts!
- Did You Know...
- Elephants suck up water into their trunk like a big straw, then squirt it into their mouths, over their bodies or at their friends! they also love to use their trunks as snorkels when they go swimming.
- Knightley's adventures are taking you on a bath time safari! with delicious scents, interesting facts and hand drawn animals to make bath time that little bit more fun!
- A set of 5 colourful bath crayons that bring craft time to bath time, keeping your little artists entertained!
- Knightloy's Adventures.
- Created by Samantha Faiers
- Let Your Child's Imagination Run Wild
- Helps Hand and Eye Coordination, Language and Learning
- Not Tested on Animals
- Suitable for Vegans
Made in China
- Directions: Draw directly onto bath tiles or the tub to enjoy mess free art! Simply wipe off with a damp cloth after use.
- WARNING: TO BE USED WITH ADULT SUPERVISION. BEFORE FİRST USING, APPLY TO A SMALL, CONCEALED AREA AND WIPE CLEAN TO ENSURE THE PRODUCT DOES NOT STAIN. ALWAYS AVOID POROUS SURFACES SUCH AS GROUT NOT INTENDED FOR USE ON THE SKIN OR BODY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY. NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS - SMALL PARTS CHOKING HAZARD. REMOVE ALL PACKAGING BEFORE GIVING TO A CHILD.
- AFB Plc,
- St Albans,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
- AFB (Europe) Ltd,
- D.O. Centre,
36 Months
5 x Bath Crayons
