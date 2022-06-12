We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Wotsits Crunchy Flamin Hot 140G

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Wotsits Crunchy Flamin Hot 140G

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Each 30g serving contains:

Energy
684kJ
164kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 684 kJ

Product Description

  • Wotsit Crunchy Flamin' Hot Flavour Corn Puffs
  • - Discover the irresistible crunchy twist on the classic Wotsits you know and love
  • - Enjoy the classic hot and spicy flavour of Wotsits Flamin' Hot with an all new crunch
  • - The perfect snack to share with friends, enjoy Wotsits Crunchy Snacks at parties, picnics and more
  • - Each pack contains 4-5 servings
  • - Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Your favourite Wotsits are now crunchy! Are you are a cruncher or a melter? Do you like to nibble each Wotsits or let it dissolve in your mouth? However you snaffle a Wotsits, it's deliciously tasty and these new spicy Wotsits are the kick you need.
  • Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oil Blend (Corn Oil, Sunflower Oil in varying proportions), Flamin' Hot Flavour [Sugar, Flavourings (contain Soya, Wheat), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Fructose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Malic Acid), Salt, Dried Onion, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Dried Garlic, Soya Sauce Powder (contains Wheat), Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Gluten, Barley Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Reseal bag carefully to preserve freshness

Number of uses

This pack contains 4-5 servings

Name and address

  • Wotsits Crunchy,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Wotsits Crunchy,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Wotsits Crunchy,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Wotsits Crunchy,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only.

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g (%*) servingPer 100g
Energy684 kJ2280 kJ
-164 kcal (8%*)546 kcal
Fat9.9 g (14%*)33 g
of which Saturates1.3 g (6%*)4.2 g
Carbohydrate17 g56 g
of which Sugars1.0 g (1%*)3.3 g
Fibre0.3 g1.0 g
Protein1.6 g5.3 g
Salt0.45 g (8%*)1.5 g
This pack contains 4-5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

NikNak dupes

5 stars

I already knew I’d like these as they looked just like NikNaks in the advert, and they didn’t disappoint. Texture is just like NikNaks, with flavour of the usual flamin hot Wotsits. Had to stop myself eating the whole bag in one.

Texture of Nik Naks and the taste of flamin hot wo

5 stars

Texture of Nik Naks and the taste of flamin hot wotsits. After nik naks get harder and harder to find, these are a real life saver. 10/10

amazing

5 stars

loved it, better than Cheetos

Awful

1 stars

Look good, smelt good, great crunch, spicy, no flavour, just heat.

