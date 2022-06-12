Walkers Wotsits Crunchy Flamin Hot 140G

NikNak dupes
I already knew I’d like these as they looked just like NikNaks in the advert, and they didn’t disappoint. Texture is just like NikNaks, with flavour of the usual flamin hot Wotsits. Had to stop myself eating the whole bag in one.
Texture of Nik Naks and the taste of flamin hot wotsits. After nik naks get harder and harder to find, these are a real life saver. 10/10
amazing
loved it, better than Cheetos
Awful
Look good, smelt good, great crunch, spicy, no flavour, just heat.