Skittles Fruits Chewies 137G

5(3)Write a review
£0.99
£0.72/100g

1/4 = 34.3 g

Energy
591
kJ
140
kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1723 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Candies with Fruit Flavours.
  • Orange, Lime, Lemon, Blackcurrant, Strawberry
  • Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
  • No shell!
  • Softer texture!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 137G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Dextrin, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Emulsifier Lecithin, Colours E162, E163, E160a, E141, E153, Concentrates (Radish, Carthamus, Sweet Potato)

Storage

Keep Cool and Dry.

Number of uses

Portions per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 34.3 g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • Po Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

137g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 34.3 g (%*)
Energy 1723 kJ591 kJ (7%)
-407 kcal140 kcal (7%)
Fat 5.9 g2.0 g (3%)
Of which Saturates 3.3 g1.1 g (6%)
Carbohydrate 87 g30 g (12%)
Of which Sugars 71 g24 g (27%)
Protein 0 g0 g (0%)
Salt 0 g0 g (0%)
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 34.3 g--
Perfect

5 stars

Perfect sweet treat

A juicy fruity sweet

5 stars

Really juicy sweets. I love the soft texture instead of the normal crisp casing.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

