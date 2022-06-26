We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Piz Buin Allergy Sun Sensitive Skin Lotion Spf 30 200Ml

4.7(20)Write a review
image 1 of Piz Buin Allergy Sun Sensitive Skin Lotion Spf 30 200Ml
£ 8.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Piz Buin Allergy Sun Sens Skin Ltn SPF 30 200ml
  • Strengthens Skin's Sun Resilience*
  • *In vitro test.
  • Piz Buin® Allergy Sun Sensitive Skin Lotion SPF 30 High Protection
  • Triple resistance
  • Contains calmanelle
  • UVA **** superior
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-019102], Aqua, Octocrylene, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butylene Glycol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triacontanyl PVP, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Chrysanthemum Parthenium Extract, Hydroxyphenyl Propamidobenzoic Acid, Aluminium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Tribehenin, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Pentylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Greece

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • (UK) Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.
  • (IRL) Johnson & Johnson,
  • Tallaght,

Return to

  • (UK) Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.
  • Careline: 0808 238 1721
  • (IRL) Johnson & Johnson,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

200ml ℮

20 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Received this product for free from Home Tester Cl

4 stars

Received this product for free from Home Tester Club. This lotion is specially developed for sun sensitive skin, it absorbs quickly and provides hours of moisturisation to soothe the skin and help prevent peeling, sweat and water resistant and smells great too.

Amazing protection for sensitive skin.

5 stars

I absolutely loved this product, it offered amazing protection against the sun. I work outdoors so I am exposed to the elements for long periods of time and this sun lotion ensured I was not burnt. The texture and consistency of the lotion was great and absorbed into the skin well. The scent of the lotion was pleasant. I suffer with sensitive skin and there was no irritation after using the lotion.

I really enjoyed using this sun cream. I've had so

4 stars

I really enjoyed using this sun cream. I've had some reactions to other sun creams that use heavy fragrance or other irritants but this one was perfect. Went on well and I felt that my skin was protected from the sun, and a plus that I didn't break out in tiny little bumps which I have with other brands before. Overall, really happy with the product for sensitive skin.

Best sun lotion for sensitive skin

5 stars

I'm having troubles in summer with the sun. My skin becomes all spotty and these red spots itch a lot. I tried lots of sun lotions, but none of them were as good as this. We had a week of sun in the UK so I was able to really try this. One thing though, it made my skin burn for a few seconds after applying it on. But after a few tries this feeling disappeared. It's also super absorbent and doesn't have this white finish everyone hates. My face is a bit oily, but the sun lotion makes it look shiny.

Liquid gold in a bottle

5 stars

Perfect for the lowestoft weather! This maybe only a 30 but it gave me full coverage reapply a few times i never got burnt the sun didn't sting my skin. My 6yr old who is senctive where able to enjoy the sun freely. Iv already put in an order for my next bottle! Liquid gold!

Great sun protection for sensitive skin

5 stars

I received Piz Buin Allergy Sun Sensitive Skin Lotion SPF30 200ml to test for free from Home Tester Club 😊. My skin gets very sensitive and irritated from the sun so I was really excited and looking forward to testing this product out. The smell is great, and it did the job when I sunbathed for the first time. I didn't get as much sun rash as usual so I think it is good protection. I would need to test it in full sun exposure more times to see how it exactly works. Over I am super happy.

I've received the product for free from Home Teste

5 stars

I've received the product for free from Home Tester Club. It's brilliant . Easy to apply. Would never now use anything else.

Good sunscreen for sensitive skin

5 stars

Received this product for free from Home Tester Club. A good sunscreen that does not irritate my sensitive skin. Mild scent and easy application with SPF30 sun protection. I would recommend this product and would use it again in the future.

For sensitive skin

5 stars

Specially developed for sensitive skin to soothe and protect without irritating the skin. The lotion is water resistant and non-greasy. It has a great fragrance that isn't too overpowering and absorbs easily into the skin. Perfect for the summer!

Fabulous!

5 stars

Suffering from skin pigmentation I’m very picky on spf products, but Piz Buin Allergy Sun Sensitive Skin Lotion SPF30 is absolutely game changer! It doesn’t dry my skin , protects and smells gorgeous! It’s fantastic!!!

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

