Tails Cocktails Espresso Martini Cocktail 500ml

Perfect for coffee lovers
Enjoyed this with friends at home. Was nice to have something a little different for a change. It had a nice smooth creamy taste to it but had quite a strong coffee flavour- bit too strong for me but my coffee mad friend enjoyed it greatly. Definitely worth a purchase and will be a nice addition for Christmas
Such a gorgeous cocktail!
A gorgeous rich espresso martini! So easy to make at home and topped with a few coffee beans, it tastes and looks beautiful!
Very delicious
Refreshing
Really like this cocktail mix, the expresso martini flavour is very good, as a coffee lover this flavour is perfect. I definitely prefer this brand than other premixed cocktails. I will definitely be buying again.
Great taste…but no half measures please
Great taste, very easy to use!! Only downside is serving states 125ml and 4 drinks however to get full glass as it should be it takes 200ml so your only going to get 2 drinks out of a bottle which makes it almost as much as a cocktail in a bar freshly made for you!! So for that reason it’s only 3 stars, portion and price knock a star off each as they are both pretty important when it comes to a cocktail
Authentic cocktail
Love it , tastes like a real Espresso Martini rather than the watery versions you usually get. Follow the instructions , shake with ice to get the frothy layer and it’s perfect. Great for a girls night in , you get 4 drinks out of the bottle so no more than the pre mixed cans . Even better when it’s on offer
Great product
Love this product! Very nice highly recommend
Brilliant!
This Tails cocktail is amazing! So easy yo make, taste brilliant! I love it! Highly recommend!
AMAZING!
AMAZING! As good as an Espresso Martini at a decent bar. So convenient to finally have decent tasting, ready to pour cocktails! Tastes of good real coffee too!
Top quality ingredients
This is a really good Espresso Martini, it is strong but smooth. These Tails cocktails are ready to serve, they can be served straight into a glass, but to create that creamy head, you simply need to add the cocktail mix with some ice to a shaker and shake really well. This not only cools it, it creates that froth when shaken enough. These are great tasting cocktails made with top quality ingredients. With 4 x 125ml measures to a bottle, you really are getting a top quality cocktail for less than £4. Perfect additions to your bar for the holiday season.