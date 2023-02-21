We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tails Cocktails Espresso Martini Cocktail 500Ml

4.7(39)Write a review
£15.00
£30.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tails Cocktails Espresso Martini Cocktail 500ml
  • Made with: 42 Below vodka, coffee liqueur & premium espresso coffee
  • Vodka 55%
  • Liqueur 45%
  • Makes 04 Drinks
  • Crafted with 42Below™ Vodka
  • Mixed Alcoholic Drink
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

ABV

14.9% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake with ice
  • For the Perfect Drink:
  • 1: Pour in a shaker or jar with ice
  • 2: Shake vigorously then strain the ice
  • 3: Pour in a martini glass and serve with 3 coffee beans

Net Contents

500ml

39 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Perfect for coffee lovers

4 stars

Enjoyed this with friends at home. Was nice to have something a little different for a change. It had a nice smooth creamy taste to it but had quite a strong coffee flavour- bit too strong for me but my coffee mad friend enjoyed it greatly. Definitely worth a purchase and will be a nice addition for Christmas

Such a gorgeous cocktail!

5 stars

A gorgeous rich espresso martini! So easy to make at home and topped with a few coffee beans, it tastes and looks beautiful!

Very delicious

5 stars

This is a really good Espresso Martini, it is strong but smooth. These Tails cocktails are ready to serve, they can be served straight into a glass, but to create that creamy head, you simply need to add with some ice to a shaker and shake really well. This not only cools it, it creates that froth when shaken enough. These are great tasting cocktails made with top quality ingredients. Perfect additions to your bar for the holiday season.

Refreshing

5 stars

Really like this cocktail mix, the expresso martini flavour is very good, as a coffee lover this flavour is perfect. I definitely prefer this brand than other premixed cocktails. I will definitely be buying again.

Great taste…but no half measures please

3 stars

Great taste, very easy to use!! Only downside is serving states 125ml and 4 drinks however to get full glass as it should be it takes 200ml so your only going to get 2 drinks out of a bottle which makes it almost as much as a cocktail in a bar freshly made for you!! So for that reason it’s only 3 stars, portion and price knock a star off each as they are both pretty important when it comes to a cocktail

Authentic cocktail

5 stars

Love it , tastes like a real Espresso Martini rather than the watery versions you usually get. Follow the instructions , shake with ice to get the frothy layer and it’s perfect. Great for a girls night in , you get 4 drinks out of the bottle so no more than the pre mixed cans . Even better when it’s on offer

Great product

5 stars

Love this product! Very nice highly recommend

Brilliant!

5 stars

This Tails cocktail is amazing! So easy yo make, taste brilliant! I love it! Highly recommend!

AMAZING!

5 stars

AMAZING! As good as an Espresso Martini at a decent bar. So convenient to finally have decent tasting, ready to pour cocktails! Tastes of good real coffee too!

Top quality ingredients

5 stars

This is a really good Espresso Martini, it is strong but smooth. These Tails cocktails are ready to serve, they can be served straight into a glass, but to create that creamy head, you simply need to add the cocktail mix with some ice to a shaker and shake really well. This not only cools it, it creates that froth when shaken enough. These are great tasting cocktails made with top quality ingredients. With 4 x 125ml measures to a bottle, you really are getting a top quality cocktail for less than £4. Perfect additions to your bar for the holiday season.

