image 1 of Butchers Joint & Coat Dog Food Mixed Selection 12X150g
image 1 of Butchers Joint & Coat Dog Food Mixed Selection 12X150gimage 2 of Butchers Joint & Coat Dog Food Mixed Selection 12X150gimage 3 of Butchers Joint & Coat Dog Food Mixed Selection 12X150gimage 4 of Butchers Joint & Coat Dog Food Mixed Selection 12X150g

Butchers Joint & Coat Dog Food Mixed Selection 12X150g

£7.20

£4.00/kg

100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs
What Makes Our Food so Naturally Nourishing?Always Natural IngredientsPacked with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals. No nasties, no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.A wholesome bowlful of nature's most nourishing food.Always British & Irish FarmedWe use produce from British and Irish farms.Always 100% Complete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs. All our food for dogs is 100% nutritionally balanced, which is essential for keeping dogs healthy and full of energy.Our joints & coat recipes are vet recommended and carefully created by our nutritionist with exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support healthy joints, skin and coat.Our Nutritionist SuggestsAll our meals are 100% Complete & Balanced. For even more goodness, why not top with some cooked sweet potato? A great source of antioxidants, zinc, biotin and vitamin A, which together are known for their skin and coat health benefits, as well as their anti-inflammatory properties.Salmon OilContains omega 3 to help support joints, skin & coatGreen Lipped MusselA natural source of glucosamine, chondroitin & omega 3 to support joint healthGlucosamine & ChondroitinTo support healthy joint structure and assist in the formation & repair of cartilageZinc & BiotinEssential vitamins & minerals to help maintain a healthy skin & coat
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C106676, www.fsc.orgButcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd
British & Irish FarmedGrain FreeDeveloped by NutritionistsVet RecommendedWith Salmon OilFor Vitality You Can See
Pack size: 1.8KG
Contains omega 3 to help support joints, skin & coatA natural source of glucosamine, chondroitin & omega 3 to support joint healthTo support healthy joint structure and assist in the formation & repair of cartilageEssential vitamins & minerals to help maintain a healthy skin & coat

Net Contents

12 x 150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide:88.6kcal / 100gDog Size: Toy, Weight: <5kg, 150g 150g Trays/Day: Up to 2 1/4Dog Size: Small, Weight: 5-10kg, 150g Trays/Day: 2 1/4 - 3 3/4Dog Size: Medium, Weight: 10-20kg, 150g Trays/Day: 3 3/4 - 6 1/2The amount of food you feed your dog depends on a lot of things, including their size, their weight and how much they exercise every day too.You know your dog better than anyone else. Our guide here shows you how many 150g trays we would recommend you feed your dog each day. If mixing with dry food, adjust feeding quantities accordingly.This is a guide only and feeding amounts should be adjusted to suit your individual dogs' needs.Make sure there's always a supply of clean, fresh drinking water.

4x with Chicken4x with Salmon4x with Turkey
4x with Chicken4x with Salmon4x with Turkey

Ingredients

British and Irish Farmed Chicken & Beef and Salmon, Chicken 27%, Beef 13.5% and Salmon 13.5%, Broth 42.5%, Including Water and Dried Seaweed, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Algae Oil 0.12%, Green Lipped Mussel 0.07%, Parsley, Glucosamine 0.015%, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint, Chondroitin 0.007%

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days. Best served at room temperature.For batch code & best before end, see side.base of tray For manufacturer's registration number see base of carton

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
Protein8
Fat Content6
Crude Fibre0.2
Crude Ash2.5*
Moisture Content82
Omega 61.2
Omega 30.4
Vitamin A1,250 I.U.
Vitamin E13 mg
Biotin0.05mg
Manganese (3b503)2.5 mg
Manganese (3b504)2.5 mg
Zinc (3b605)20 mg
Zinc (3b606)5 mg
Copper (3b405)1 mg
Iodine (3b202)0.5 mg
Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just a technical word for mineral content-

