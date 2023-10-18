Butchers Joint & Coat Dog Food Mixed Selection 12X150g

100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs
What Makes Our Food so Naturally Nourishing?Always Natural IngredientsPacked with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals. No nasties, no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.A wholesome bowlful of nature's most nourishing food.Always British & Irish FarmedWe use produce from British and Irish farms.Always 100% Complete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs. All our food for dogs is 100% nutritionally balanced, which is essential for keeping dogs healthy and full of energy.Our joints & coat recipes are vet recommended and carefully created by our nutritionist with exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support healthy joints, skin and coat.Our Nutritionist SuggestsAll our meals are 100% Complete & Balanced. For even more goodness, why not top with some cooked sweet potato? A great source of antioxidants, zinc, biotin and vitamin A, which together are known for their skin and coat health benefits, as well as their anti-inflammatory properties.Salmon OilContains omega 3 to help support joints, skin & coatGreen Lipped MusselA natural source of glucosamine, chondroitin & omega 3 to support joint healthGlucosamine & ChondroitinTo support healthy joint structure and assist in the formation & repair of cartilageZinc & BiotinEssential vitamins & minerals to help maintain a healthy skin & coat
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C106676, www.fsc.orgButcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd
British & Irish FarmedGrain FreeDeveloped by NutritionistsVet RecommendedWith Salmon OilFor Vitality You Can See
Pack size: 1.8KG
Contains omega 3 to help support joints, skin & coatA natural source of glucosamine, chondroitin & omega 3 to support joint healthTo support healthy joint structure and assist in the formation & repair of cartilageEssential vitamins & minerals to help maintain a healthy skin & coat
Net Contents
12 x 150g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Daily Feeding Guide:88.6kcal / 100gDog Size: Toy, Weight: <5kg, 150g 150g Trays/Day: Up to 2 1/4Dog Size: Small, Weight: 5-10kg, 150g Trays/Day: 2 1/4 - 3 3/4Dog Size: Medium, Weight: 10-20kg, 150g Trays/Day: 3 3/4 - 6 1/2The amount of food you feed your dog depends on a lot of things, including their size, their weight and how much they exercise every day too.You know your dog better than anyone else. Our guide here shows you how many 150g trays we would recommend you feed your dog each day. If mixing with dry food, adjust feeding quantities accordingly.This is a guide only and feeding amounts should be adjusted to suit your individual dogs' needs.Make sure there's always a supply of clean, fresh drinking water.
4x with Chicken4x with Salmon4x with Turkey
Ingredients
British and Irish Farmed Chicken & Beef and Salmon, Chicken 27%, Beef 13.5% and Salmon 13.5%, Broth 42.5%, Including Water and Dried Seaweed, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Algae Oil 0.12%, Green Lipped Mussel 0.07%, Parsley, Glucosamine 0.015%, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint, Chondroitin 0.007%
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days. Best served at room temperature.For batch code & best before end, see side.base of tray
For manufacturer's registration number see base of carton
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|8
|Fat Content
|6
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Crude Ash
|2.5*
|Moisture Content
|82
|Omega 6
|1.2
|Omega 3
|0.4
|Vitamin A
|1,250 I.U.
|Vitamin E
|13 mg
|Biotin
|0.05mg
|Manganese (3b503)
|2.5 mg
|Manganese (3b504)
|2.5 mg
|Zinc (3b605)
|20 mg
|Zinc (3b606)
|5 mg
|Copper (3b405)
|1 mg
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.5 mg
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
|*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just a technical word for mineral content
|-
Ingredients
British and Irish Farmed Chicken, Beef & Turkey, Chicken 29%, Beef 13.5% and Turkey 11.5%, Broth 43%, Including Water and Dried Seaweed, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Algae Oil 0.12%, Green Lipped Mussel 0.07%, Parsley, Glucosamine 0.015%, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint, Chondroitin 0.007%
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|8
|Fat Content
|6
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Crude Ash
|2.5*
|Moisture Content
|82
|Omega 6
|1.2
|Omega 3
|0.4
|Vitamin A
|1,250 I.U.
|Vitamin D₃
|125 I.U.
|Vitamin E
|13 mg
|Biotin
|0.05mg
|Manganese (3b503)
|2.5 mg
|Manganese (3b504)
|2.5 mg
|Zinc (3b605)
|20 mg
|Zinc (3b606)
|5 mg
|Copper (3b405)
|0.5 mg
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.5 mg
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
|*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just a technical word for mineral content
|-
Ingredients
British and Irish Farmed Chicken & Beef, Chicken 40.5% and Beef 13.5%, Broth 43%, Including Water and Dried Seaweed, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Algae Oil 0.12%, Green Lipped Mussel 0.07%, Parsley, Glucosamine 0.015%, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint, Chondroitin 0.007%
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|8
|Fat Content
|6
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Crude Ash
|2.5*
|Moisture Content
|82
|Omega 6
|1.2
|Omega 3
|0.4
|Vitamin A
|1,250 I.U.
|Vitamin D₃
|125 I.U.
|Vitamin E
|13 mg
|Biotin
|0.05mg
|Manganese (3b503)
|2.5 mg
|Manganese (3b504)
|2.5 mg
|Copper (3b405)
|0.5 mg
|1 mg
|Zinc (3b606)
|5 mg
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.5 mg
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
|*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just a technical word for mineral content
|-