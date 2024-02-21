Crunchy Peanut Butter Not all nuts are equal. We select the finest Argentinian peanuts for peanut butter making. They are known as hi-oleic runner peanuts and are naturally sweet; we call them the Queen of Peanuts.

Pip & Nut Crunchy Peanut Butter 1kg have peanuts roasted to perfection, with a rich, nutty flavour. The crunch of the peanuts adds a touch of excitement that will make you want to savour every bite. The sea salt adds a touch of savouriness that perfectly complements the peanuts. The result is a creamy, crunchy peanut butter that's simply irresistible. So next time you're looking for a delicious and satisfying way to brighten up your breakfast, reach for Pip & Nut Crunchy Peanut Butter.

Carbon Neutral Company* *Our ambition is to be net zero, by reducing our total carbon emissions. In the meantime, we're offsetting our emissions and have been carbon neutral since 2021. Learn more at pipandnut.com/impact Certified B Corporation - Being a certified B Corp means Pip & Nut are committed to being better for the environment, our workers and communities.

Classic Roast No Palm oil Great Taste Award Winner, 2022 Source of Protein High in Mono- unsaturated fat High Fibre Plant Based

Pack size: 1KG

Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass

High in fibre No added sugar Source of protein

Ingredients

Argentinian Hi-Oleic Peanuts (99.6%), A Sprinkle of Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Not suitable for Tree Nut allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 66 (15g) servings

Net Contents

1kg ℮