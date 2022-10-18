Campo V Primitivo Di Manduria 750Ml
Product Description
- Campo V Primitivo Di Manduria 750Ml
- "V" was the symbol used by the Romans about 2000 years ago to write the number 5. In the search of old vineyards in the town of Sava, our winemakers marked each vineyard with a number of stars and used Roman Numerals to make а sure the mapping was kept secret. They agreed to mark all the vineyards older than 100 years, with a "V". This wine represents the antique winemaking tradition of Puglia; our winemakers have changed this tradition in time but cleverly preserved the best part of what nature has passed on to us for generations. This nectar of Primitivo is best served at 16/18°C. Good pairings: rich and spicy dishes a from Italy and Asia.
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Good pairings: rich and spicy dishes a from Italy and Asia
ABV
15.5% vol
Producer
Fantini Farnese
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Dennis Verdicchia
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Zinfandel
Vinification Details
- The grapes were picked when they were slightly overripe which lends the cooked fruit character to the wine. The grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks and then the wine is aged in a combination of French and American oak barriques for 12 months. This use of oak helps to create a well-balanced and rounded wine.
History
- The Farnese group was founded in 1994 by Valentino Sciotti with the aim to produce top-quality wine. Alberto Antonini oversees production, ensuring that these wines offer great quality, varietal character and value.
Regional Information
- Primitivo di Manduria DOC is located around the city of Manduria in the Taranto province in Puglia. The area is home to many of the best older vineyards of the region and more rigorous DOC rules mean only the best grapes are selected for this wine. This ensures real step up in quality from many other Primitivos.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of Italy
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Cantina Sava S.R.L.,
- Sava (TA),
- Italia.
Return to
- Cantina Sava S.R.L.,
- Sava (TA),
- Italia.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.