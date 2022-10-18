We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Campo V Primitivo Di Manduria 750Ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£15.00
£15.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Campo V Primitivo Di Manduria 750Ml
  • "V" was the symbol used by the Romans about 2000 years ago to write the number 5. In the search of old vineyards in the town of Sava, our winemakers marked each vineyard with a number of stars and used Roman Numerals to make а sure the mapping was kept secret. They agreed to mark all the vineyards older than 100 years, with a "V". This wine represents the antique winemaking tradition of Puglia; our winemakers have changed this tradition in time but cleverly preserved the best part of what nature has passed on to us for generations. This nectar of Primitivo is best served at 16/18°C. Good pairings: rich and spicy dishes a from Italy and Asia.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Good pairings: rich and spicy dishes a from Italy and Asia

ABV

15.5% vol

Producer

Fantini Farnese

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Dennis Verdicchia

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were picked when they were slightly overripe which lends the cooked fruit character to the wine. The grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks and then the wine is aged in a combination of French and American oak barriques for 12 months. This use of oak helps to create a well-balanced and rounded wine.

History

  • The Farnese group was founded in 1994 by Valentino Sciotti with the aim to produce top-quality wine. Alberto Antonini oversees production, ensuring that these wines offer great quality, varietal character and value.

Regional Information

  • Primitivo di Manduria DOC is located around the city of Manduria in the Taranto province in Puglia. The area is home to many of the best older vineyards of the region and more rigorous DOC rules mean only the best grapes are selected for this wine. This ensures real step up in quality from many other Primitivos.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Cantina Sava S.R.L.,
  • Sava (TA),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Cantina Sava S.R.L.,
  • Sava (TA),
  • Italia.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

