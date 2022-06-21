Kleenex Allergy Comfort Tissues Pocket Pack x6 9 Sheets Free from lotions, inks and dyes

The same Kleenex® Allergy Comfort™ you know and love in a convenient pocket pack. Allergies don’t just happen in the summer, they can crop up when we least expect them. Kleenex® Allergy Comfort™ tissues are hypoallergenic and use our patented technology to reduce dust particles. Their super soft and gentle, absorbent layers can take on tears (and snot) all day. Not only do they feel good, they do good too. Our dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested tissues are suitable to use both around your nose and eyes. Plus, they contain 0% fragrances, inks and dyes, so they’re gentle on your skin.

Your nose can breathe a sigh of relief – our tissues are made with absolutely no fragrances, dyes or inks. They’re hypoallergenic, with no added nothing. Our patented technology helps to stop dust and linting, which can be a major irritant to sensitive sniffers.

6 x 9, 21 x 21cm. Total 2.38m² FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Tadworth, Surrey

Hypoallergenic & extra soft Gentle around the eyes Ophthalmologically-tested & safe around the eyes 0% fragrances, 0% lotions, inks & dyes Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested

