Arla Bob Mature Cheddar 300G

Product Description
- Reduced Fat Cheddar.
- Arla B.O.B cheddar cheese gives you the best of both worlds†. Made from lower fat British milk, so you can enjoy a lighter cheddar with all the delicious flavour of a full fat mature cheddar cheese. Cut it, cube it, and fully devour it without any compromise.
- Same great taste as full fat mature cheddar†, just 30% less fat*
- † Based on a statistically valid comparative taste test with 201 regular consumers of mature cheddar.
- *30% less fat than a standard equivalent.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Red Tractor - Certified Standards
- Arla B.O.B is a lighter cheddar cheese with the same great taste as full fat mature cheddar cheese
- Full of taste, just 30% less fat*
- Made from lower fat British milk in our award winning creamery in Taw Valley, Devon
- Arla is a Farmer owned dairy co-operative - care is taken in every step from cow to you
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
- Source of Protein
- Source of Calcium
- Lower Fat
Information
Ingredients
Reduced Fat Cheddar (Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before: See best before date on front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK.
Number of uses
Contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Arla Foods amba,
- 8260 Viby,
- Denmark.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- 0113 382 7009 or hello@arlafoods.com
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1337kJ/321kcal
|401kJ/96kcal
|Fat
|22g
|6.7g
|of which saturates
|15g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|0.7g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|28g
|8.3g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.59g
|Calcium
|840mg (105% RI^1)
|252mg (32% RI^1))
|RI = Reference Intake of an average adult
|-
|-
|Contains 10 servings
|-
|-
