Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser 200ml

£8.00

£4.00/100ml

AVEENO FACE CALM RESTORE NOUR OAT CLNSR 200ML Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
Aveeno Calm+Restore™ Nourishing Oat Cleanser, with Prebiotic Oat & Calming Feverfew, helps preserve the skin's moisture barrier & leave skin feeling nourished.This creamy cleanser gently removes dirt, impurities and oil, leaving skin feeling soothed, hydrated & nourished.This formula is:Fragrance free - non foaming - non comedogenic - hypoallergenic* - Tested on sensitive skin*Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
Complete your skincare cleansing routine with Aveeno Calm+Restore™ Oat Toning Lotion.
© Johnson & Johnson 2021
Dermatologist TestedFor Sensitive SkinFragrance FreeGently cleanses + hydrates to preserve skin's moisture barrierNormal to Dry SkinPrebiotic Oat Calming Feverfew
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

[PR-0002212], Aqua, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Polysorbate 20, Chrysanthemum Parthenium Flower/Leaf/Stem Juice, Ethylhexylglycerin, Pentylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Zea Mays Starch, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Polyacrylate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Wet skin with lukewarm water - Massage 1-2 pumps into damp/wet skin in a gentle circular motion - Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry without rubbing. Use twice a day: morning & night.

