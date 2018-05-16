Soreen Raspberry & White Chocolate 5 Mini Loaves 150G

Per 30g loaf:
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1391kJ
Product Description
- 5 individually wrapped raspberry flavoured mini loaves with white chocolate chips
- 5 Limited Edition Individually wrapped raspberry and white chocolate flavoured loaf snack bars
- 99 calories per Lunchbox Loaf bar
- Perfect lunchbox size or for on the go
- 56% less sugar than the average cake bar*
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- A tasty swap for a cereal bar or cake bar
- A source of fibre, nut-free and school compliant
- Enjoy some guilt free indulgence with Soreen Raspberry and White Chocolate Mini Loaves. These Limited Edition Lunchbox sized Loaves contain the perfect pairing of white chocolate and sweet raspberries to make deliciously tempting easter bakes!
- Looking for school compliant snacks that taste delicious? Our Raspberry & White Chocolate flavoured Lunchbox Loaves are packed full of deliciously squidgy energy and perfect for kids snacks! This tasty vegan snack leaves no crumbs and comes individually wrapped; easy to carry in a bag or to pop into kids lunchboxes for when you are on the go.
- At Soreen we believe good nutrition should taste great. We put smiles on faces with our delicious sweetness and our fruity, malty energy keeps the nation going.
- Look out for our delicious Limited Edition Gingerbread Mini Loaf flavour snack bar too. Find us in the bakery aisle.
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sugar, Maize Starch, Pear Juice Concentrate, Raspberry Nuggets (4%) (Sugar, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Lemon Pulp, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate), White Chocolate (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Maize Flour, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Milk ingredients. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy me
- Nibble me daintily or eat me all in one go - I'm delicious on my own, there's no need to add butter.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- UK: Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
- EU: Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
- Henry Street,
- Limerick,
Return to
- Squidgy enough for you?
- I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- - Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
- - Call us free on 0800 515739
- - Or write to us at
- UK: Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
- Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
- EU: Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
- Henry Street,
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Loaf
|Energy
|1391kJ
|417kJ
|-
|329kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|62.7g
|18.8g
|of which sugars
|19.7g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|8.7g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.17g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
