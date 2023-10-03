Dove Men+Care Sensitive 3 In 1 Body Face+Hair 400Ml

Dove Men+Care Sens 3 in 1 Bdy Face+Hair 400ml

For healthy-looking skin, you need great cleansing products that hydrate as much as they clean. Get healthier, smoother-feeling skin all day with Dove Men+Care Hydrating Sensitive 3-in-1 Hair, Body and Face Wash. With the clean and calm scent of fresh mint and cedar, this body wash will soothe your senses and nourish your skin. Its improved formula provides your skin with 24-hour nourishment, thanks to our MicroMoisture technology. The convenient 3-in-1 hair, body and face wash contains plant-based ingredients and nutrients to give you healthier, smoother skin after just one shower. Plus, it saves space in your bathroom or sports bag. All-in-one, simple, and no hassle. How to use: Squeeze a generous amount of Dove Men+Care Sensitive body wash for men into your palms. Massage the hydrating body wash onto your skin before rinsing off. Enjoy skin that feels smooth and hydrated all day. This hair, body and face wash is certified cruelty-free by PETA and comes in 100% recycled plastic bottles*, so you can feel good about switching to Dove Men+Care. We are committed to a landmark initiative as part of our 2025 commitment to reduce plastic waste, which includes launching our improved 100% recycled plastic bottles*. *excluding cap and label

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, PPG-6

Produce of

Germany

Net Contents

400 ℮