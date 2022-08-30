We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vidal Veggie Mallow 150G

4.2(5)Write a review
Vidal Veggie Mallow 150G
£1.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Marshmallows.
  • Fat Free
  • Palm Oil Free
  • Natural Colours & Flavours
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Gelling Agent: Carrageenan, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Flavourings, Colours: see stamp

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place

Warnings

  • CHOKING HAZARD

Name and address

  • Vidal Candies U.K. Ltd,
  • London,
  • WC2B 5AH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vidal Candies U.K. Ltd,
  • London,
  • WC2B 5AH,
  • UK.
  • vidalcandies.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy1407 kJ
-331 kcal
Fat0,1 g
of which: saturates0 g
Carbohydrate82 g
of which: sugars69 g
Protein0,3 g
Salt0,09 g

Safety information

CHOKING HAZARD

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Tasty, vegan friendly and perfect for any marshmal

5 stars

Tasty, vegan friendly and perfect for any marshmallowy purpose! A great vegan mallow pick.

veggie mallow

1 stars

I did not like them .

As a vegetarian it’s been years since I’ve been ab

5 stars

As a vegetarian it’s been years since I’ve been able to eat marshmallows so I was slightly irrationally excited to see these on the shelf. I was expecting to be disappointed but nope, these are little bites of heaven! I finished the packet before trying them in hot chocolate or toasted but I’m buying again so will try. Definitely recommend whether you’re vegetarian or not, scrumptious!

Best EVER!!!

5 stars

Its been many years since I had marshmallows, as im a veggie. So to find these in my local store was like.. WOW! Factor. I must be honest and say I didn't expect the taste to be that great but OMG, these are way out the league of any Marshmallows ive ever had. Honestly, the colour, consistency and taste was amazing. The only down point was that i only bought one bag!!

Must buy for marshmallow loving vegetarians!

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous! I haven’t had marshmallows in nearly 10 years as most aren’t veggie so I was excited to try these, and I wasn’t disappointed! They taste identical, even my meat eating friends can’t tell the difference between them and non veggie ones. Nice, sweet, squishy delights :) I would 10/10 recommend, I’ll be buying them again soon!

