Vidal Veggie Mallow 150G

Tasty, vegan friendly and perfect for any marshmallowy purpose! A great vegan mallow pick.
As a vegetarian it’s been years since I’ve been able to eat marshmallows so I was slightly irrationally excited to see these on the shelf. I was expecting to be disappointed but nope, these are little bites of heaven! I finished the packet before trying them in hot chocolate or toasted but I’m buying again so will try. Definitely recommend whether you’re vegetarian or not, scrumptious!
Best EVER!!!
Its been many years since I had marshmallows, as im a veggie. So to find these in my local store was like.. WOW! Factor. I must be honest and say I didn't expect the taste to be that great but OMG, these are way out the league of any Marshmallows ive ever had. Honestly, the colour, consistency and taste was amazing. The only down point was that i only bought one bag!!
Must buy for marshmallow loving vegetarians!
Absolutely gorgeous! I haven’t had marshmallows in nearly 10 years as most aren’t veggie so I was excited to try these, and I wasn’t disappointed! They taste identical, even my meat eating friends can’t tell the difference between them and non veggie ones. Nice, sweet, squishy delights :) I would 10/10 recommend, I’ll be buying them again soon!