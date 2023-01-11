Estancia Chardonnay 750ml

Great wine
I bought this wine to have at christmas as it was a little above my budget for every day events. I served it very chilled and it was lovely, fruity, fresh, smooth and not too oaky as some chardonnays can be. I actually found the taste came through better when it was allowed to warm yp a little on the table. I had it with turkey and finished the next day with seafood and i felt it complimented both. Only reason i didnt give 5 stars was i felt it was a bit overpriced although on this occasion i did purchase on promotion
great wine
this has been grestly used in cooking in my household, goes very well in a lot of dishes
Great white
Lovely crisp white, very comparable to villa maria new zealand vineyard, which is my favourite.
Very nice taste
Im normally a red wine fan but occasionally i like to try white. This was chilled to perfection and was a really nice bottle of wine. Im not a connoisseur but it was smooth and a little bit fruity. We had itvwith spaghetti carbonara (i donât know whether thats the right or wrong dish but it went well for us).
Yummy
A really smooth and crisp taste. It was great to try a more expensive wine than normal to compare. It went down really well and was sad to see how quickly it was consumed!
Special occasion
Nice to find a bottle of wine with a cork for a special occasion. It was smooth on the palate and enjoyable not too dry or sweet but nothing spectacular for the full price. I bought when on offer so happy with my purchase.
Excellent wine
Had all of the grape variations of this brand Estancia, and by far this is the best. Would buy this over any of the other grape. Bought as part of a promotion.
Average
Fairly delicate flavour. Unsmoked. Hard to justify the price
Beautiful crisp wine, went down a treat
Got as part of a promotion - Lovely crisp Chardonnay wine, new brand for me but was pleasantly surprised. Went down a treat with dinner do would recommend it to a friend and would buy again.
High quality and good value
A really lovely high quality chardonnay. Higher end price wise for supermarket but a great option for those who want something a bit special. Bought this as part of an offer and will repurchase.