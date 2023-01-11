We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Estancia Chardonnay 750Ml

4.3(35)Write a review
image 1 of Estancia Chardonnay 750Ml
£14.00
£14.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Estancia Chardonnay 750ml
  • Our Monterey County Chardonnay offers luscious aromas of pineapple and peach, with notes of almond and spice leading to a creamy finish. This wine is a perfect pair with cracked crab or shrimp.
  • Estancia Vineyards Established 1986
  • ©2020 Estancia Winery
  • Wine of California
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Our Monterey County Chardonnay offers luscious aromas of pineapple and peach, with notes of almond and spice leading to a creamy finish

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Estancia

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Matt Steel

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • With more than 30 years of experience, Estancia relies on the benefits of boutique-style winemaking techniques, including whole-cluster fermentation, gentle punch downs, and barrel fermentation, to deliver reliably consistent flavors across our portfolio.

History

  • Estancia is named after the Spanish word for "estate," and emphasizes our conviction that the world's best wines capture the essence of their place of origin.

Regional Information

  • Estancia wines are primarily sourced from the Central Coast in California. We look to these regions because they have such distinct defining qualities that shine through in the wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Name and address

  • Vinted & bottled by:
  • Estancia Winery,
  • San Miguel,
  • CA.

Return to

  • Estancia Winery,
  • San Miguel,
  • CA.
  • estanciawines.com
  • (866) 830-1830

Net Contents

750ml

35 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Great wine

4 stars

I bought this wine to have at christmas as it was a little above my budget for every day events. I served it very chilled and it was lovely, fruity, fresh, smooth and not too oaky as some chardonnays can be. I actually found the taste came through better when it was allowed to warm yp a little on the table. I had it with turkey and finished the next day with seafood and i felt it complimented both. Only reason i didnt give 5 stars was i felt it was a bit overpriced although on this occasion i did purchase on promotion

great wine

5 stars

this has been grestly used in cooking in my household, goes very well in a lot of dishes

Great white

4 stars

Lovely crisp white, very comparable to villa maria new zealand vineyard, which is my favourite.

Very nice taste

5 stars

Im normally a red wine fan but occasionally i like to try white. This was chilled to perfection and was a really nice bottle of wine. Im not a connoisseur but it was smooth and a little bit fruity. We had itvwith spaghetti carbonara (i donât know whether thats the right or wrong dish but it went well for us).

Yummy

5 stars

A really smooth and crisp taste. It was great to try a more expensive wine than normal to compare. It went down really well and was sad to see how quickly it was consumed!

Special occasion

4 stars

Nice to find a bottle of wine with a cork for a special occasion. It was smooth on the palate and enjoyable not too dry or sweet but nothing spectacular for the full price. I bought when on offer so happy with my purchase.

Excellent wine

5 stars

Had all of the grape variations of this brand Estancia, and by far this is the best. Would buy this over any of the other grape. Bought as part of a promotion.

Average

4 stars

Fairly delicate flavour. Unsmoked. Hard to justify the price

Beautiful crisp wine, went down a treat

5 stars

Got as part of a promotion - Lovely crisp Chardonnay wine, new brand for me but was pleasantly surprised. Went down a treat with dinner do would recommend it to a friend and would buy again.

High quality and good value

5 stars

A really lovely high quality chardonnay. Higher end price wise for supermarket but a great option for those who want something a bit special. Bought this as part of an offer and will repurchase.

