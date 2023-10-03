Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion Unscented 500ml

Dermatologist Tested Intensely hydrates & helps heal very dry skin Clinically proven to restore & strengthen the protective skin barrier Helps relieve very dry & tight skin With soothing triple oat complex & shea butter

72h Moisturisation* Formulated for sensitive skin Aveeno® Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion, unscented is clinically proven to intensely hydrate for 72h* and skin feels moisturised even after washing. Helps relieve very dry and tight skin, leaves skin feeling soothed and nourished. Care for Skin Formula with soothing triple oat complex and shea butter strengthens the skin's natural barrier to help protect the skin against external aggressors and supports the skin's natural ceramide production: Oat extract: soothes Oat flour: hydrates Oat oil: prevents moisture loss - Clinically proven suitable for very dry, sensitive skin - Non-greasy - Vegan formula** - Fast-absorbing - Hypoallergenic*** Aveeno colloidal oat is 100% pure, non-GMO and purposefully sourced. *after 4 weeks continuous use **does not contain animal derived ingredients ***formulated to minimise the risk of allergies

