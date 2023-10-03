We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion Unscented 500ml

4.7(525)
£11.00

£2.20/100ml

72h Moisturisation*Formulated for sensitive skinAveeno® Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion, unscented is clinically proven to intensely hydrate for 72h* and skin feels moisturised even after washing. Helps relieve very dry and tight skin, leaves skin feeling soothed and nourished.Care for SkinFormula with soothing triple oat complex and shea butter strengthens the skin's natural barrier to help protect the skin against external aggressors and supports the skin's natural ceramide production:Oat extract: soothesOat flour: hydratesOat oil: prevents moisture loss- Clinically proven suitable for very dry, sensitive skin- Non-greasy- Vegan formula**- Fast-absorbing- Hypoallergenic***Aveeno colloidal oat is 100% pure, non-GMO and purposefully sourced.*after 4 weeks continuous use**does not contain animal derived ingredients***formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
Dermatologist TestedIntensely hydrates & helps heal very dry skinClinically proven to restore & strengthen the protective skin barrierHelps relieve very dry & tight skinWith soothing triple oat complex & shea butter
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

[PR-0003488], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Caprylyl Glycol, Steareth-20, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

500ml ℮

