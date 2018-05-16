Dr Oetker 11 White Chocolate Flowers & Leaves 11G

Product Description
- Belgian white chocolate flavoured, coloured flowers and leaves decorations
- Belgian White Chocolate Flavoured and Coloured Flowers & Leaves Decorations
- At Dr. Oetker, we've been pouring our heart and soul into baking for over 100 years. It all started with our handy Baking Powder measured sachets. Since then … wow! Our company has grown, grown and grown some more. Now we do it all - the flavourings, the chocolate, the icing, the decorations. Even the candles! But we're not just about providing quality ingredients. At Dr. Oetker, we believe baking brings joy on so many levels. We're here to help bakers with inspiration, recipes and handy hints too. You know, all the other stuff that goes into whipping up something wonderful.
- Contains 6 Flowers 6 Leaves
- Made using 99% Belgium Chocolate
- Contains 12 edible flowers and leaves
- Perfect for topping cakes, cupcakes, muffins and sweet treats.
- Pack size: 11G
Information
Ingredients
Belgian White Chocolate (99%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring), Colours (Curcumin, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Brilliant Blue FCF, Carmine)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end see below.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Produce of
Made from Belgian chocolate in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- - For best results, place on icing just before it sets and desserts just before serving.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Insert. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- crt@oetker.co.uk
Net Contents
11g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|2379 kJ/570 kcal
|Fat
|37 g
|of which saturates
|22 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|of which sugars
|54 g
|Protein
|6.1 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
