Tesco Plant Chef 8 Meat Free Smokey Rashers 150G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
- Smoke flavoured, seasoned soya and wheat protein slices.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno the culinary talent behind transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Smoky soya and wheat protein rashers, perfect for breakfast and sandwiches
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Reconstituted Soya Protein (22%), Reconstituted Wheat Gluten (10%), Corn Oil, Wheat Gluten, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Methyl Cellulose), Flavourings, Soya Protein, Dextrose, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Smoked Glucose Syrup Powder, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple], Soya Bean Oil, Tapioca Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Citric Acid, Iron, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan over medium to high heat. Cook rashers for 4-5 minutes turning occasionally until browned and hot.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 rashers (28g**)
|Energy
|922kJ / 221kcal
|258kJ / 62kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|7.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|18.3g
|5.1g
|Salt
|2.56g
|0.72g
|Vitamin B12
|1.20µg
|0.34µg
|Iron
|5.8mg
|1.6mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 112g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
