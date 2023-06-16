Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo 384Ml

Shea Mstur C/nut & Hibiscus Curl & Sh S/poo 384ml

Working with thick, curly hair that’s all too often dry or has split ends that make hair strands weaker? SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo creates a rich, creamy lather that gently washes away impurities and improves hair health, leaving you with vibrant, bouncy, and unbelievably manageable curls. It’s loaded with everything you need to tame your wavy, curly or kinky, coily hair. The nutrient-rich Coconut Oil and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that moisturise and protect hair while replenishing lost oils. Rosemary Oil and Aloe Vera provide even more hydration while Hibiscus Flower Extract improves hair elasticity, reducing breakage and split ends. Silk Protein smoothes hair leaving it silky-soft while Neem Oil controls frizz and gives your curls a brilliant shine. For best results, use the Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo and conditioner together to achieve naturally fragrant, frizz-free, healthy-looking curls. HOW TO USE: Apply to wet hair, gently massage from roots to ends. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat if necessary. This sulphate free shampoo contains NO nasties such as silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the Community Commerce model that invests in our communities.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo is a sulphate free shampoo that gently cleanses dry, delicate curls and improves hair health, restoring its lustrous shine This curl-enhancing shampoo nourishes hair with fast-absorbing and nutrient-rich Coconut and Neem Oils, Fair Trade Shea Butter, and smoothing Silk Protein SheaMoisture has delivered the perfect shampoo for thick hair that’s dry or susceptible to split ends, as well as for wavy, curly or kinky, coily hair Use together with Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner to leave your hair vibrant, bouncy, frizz-free and healthy-looking All SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free and with every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communities SheaMoisture products, like this nourishing shampoo for curly hair, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones

Pack size: 384ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Lauroyl Lactylate, Glycol Stearate, Parfum, Glyceryl Caprylate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Panthenol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Silk, Citric Acid, Stearamide AMP, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Sodium Phytate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Tocopherol, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Sodium Benzoate, Glyceryl Undecylenate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Limonene. Ingredients correct at time of publication. Always check the packaging for latest ingredient list

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

384 ℮