New
Tesco Free From Garlic Mayonnaise 250Ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
- Energy
- 201kJ
-
- 49kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.6g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1339kJ / 324kcal
Product Description
- Garlic flavoured dressing made from rapeseed oil, glucose-fructose syrup and modified maize starch.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Garlic, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Mustard Seed, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Turmeric Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
approx. 16 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|1339kJ / 324kcal
|201kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|30.4g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12.6g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|1.20g
|0.18g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.