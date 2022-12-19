Lynx Epic Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 250ml

Lynx Epic Fresh Deodorant Body Spray 250ml

Take freshness to a whole new level with LYNX Epic Fresh Bodyspray. You never know what’s around the corner. Or who. Featuring a vibrant grapefruit and tropical pineapple fragrance, LYNX Epic Fresh Bodyspray gives you 48 hours of odour protection with our revolutionary dual-action odour-busting zinc technology, keeping you smelling awesome and feeling chill, all day. You never know when opportunity will strike, so you need a bodyspray that’s going to keep you smelling iconic and feeling confident no matter the circumstances. With its 48-hour high-definition scent, LYNX Epic Fresh Deodorant Bodyspray has got you covered. Experience this enticing fragrance which brings energy and a zest for life, keeping you at the top of your game all day so you can have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing you can be – yourself. Same classic LYNX Epic Fresh scent, fresh new look: this great-smelling deodorant spray comes in an infinitely recyclable can – fresher you, cleaner planet. How to use: Shake, twist and spray that epic freshness across your chest. Smell irresistible. By 2025, LYNX aims for all our packaging to be recyclable or to include recycled materials. Welcome to the future. It smells amazing. LYNX.

LYNX Epic Fresh Bodyspray invigorates your senses with an irresistible grapefruit and tropical pineapple fragrance LYNX spray deodorant with dual-action odour-busting zinc technology gives you 48 hours of odour protection, keeping you smelling awesome and feeling chill, all day No matter what comes your way, LYNX Epic Fresh Bodyspray has got you covered with its 48-hour high-definition scent This aerosol bodyspray has the same exhilarating LYNX Epic Fresh fragrance with a fresh new look Embrace the revitalising sensation of this LYNX deodorant with its epically fresh fragrance – welcome to the future, it smells amazing This great smelling deodorant spray comes in an infinitely recyclable can – fresher you, cleaner planet

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

250 ℮