We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lynx Epic Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 250ml
image 1 of Lynx Epic Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 250mlimage 2 of Lynx Epic Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 250mlimage 3 of Lynx Epic Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 250mlimage 4 of Lynx Epic Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 250ml

Lynx Epic Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 250ml

4.7(77)
Write a review

£5.00

£2.00/100ml

Lynx Epic Fresh Deodorant Body Spray 250ml
Take freshness to a whole new level with LYNX Epic Fresh Bodyspray. You never know what’s around the corner. Or who. Featuring a vibrant grapefruit and tropical pineapple fragrance, LYNX Epic Fresh Bodyspray gives you 48 hours of odour protection with our revolutionary dual-action odour-busting zinc technology, keeping you smelling awesome and feeling chill, all day. You never know when opportunity will strike, so you need a bodyspray that’s going to keep you smelling iconic and feeling confident no matter the circumstances. With its 48-hour high-definition scent, LYNX Epic Fresh Deodorant Bodyspray has got you covered. Experience this enticing fragrance which brings energy and a zest for life, keeping you at the top of your game all day so you can have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing you can be – yourself. Same classic LYNX Epic Fresh scent, fresh new look: this great-smelling deodorant spray comes in an infinitely recyclable can – fresher you, cleaner planet. How to use: Shake, twist and spray that epic freshness across your chest. Smell irresistible. By 2025, LYNX aims for all our packaging to be recyclable or to include recycled materials. Welcome to the future. It smells amazing. LYNX.
LYNX Epic Fresh Bodyspray invigorates your senses with an irresistible grapefruit and tropical pineapple fragranceLYNX spray deodorant with dual-action odour-busting zinc technology gives you 48 hours of odour protection, keeping you smelling awesome and feeling chill, all dayNo matter what comes your way, LYNX Epic Fresh Bodyspray has got you covered with its 48-hour high-definition scentThis aerosol bodyspray has the same exhilarating LYNX Epic Fresh fragrance with a fresh new lookEmbrace the revitalising sensation of this LYNX deodorant with its epically fresh fragrance – welcome to the future, it smells amazingThis great smelling deodorant spray comes in an infinitely recyclable can – fresher you, cleaner planet
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

250 ℮

View all Deodorants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here