Kettle Bites Onion Bhaji Naan 120G

These crackers are rock solid, they would be bette
These crackers are rock solid, they would be better called croutons , not very good and way over priced, will definitely not buy again 👎
Great smell, taste doesn't live up to it
The smell is fantastic when you open the pack, and they taste great when you first put them in your mouth. But it seems it's a very thin flavour coating as when you bite into them they become very bland very quickly. The flavouring would work better on a thinner crisp.
Disappointing
After reading all the great reviews thought I would try these. However the Taste was lovely but they are extremely hard to bite and more like a very hard crackers, so beware you could easily crack a tooth on this product, and very overly priced for the size of packet. Very disappointed and would not recommend.
Not love ... but not bad
Lots of real spices & seasoning & no chemicals ... You can smell that when you open the bag ... But for me personally ... (I know reviews can be subjective) they don't quite hit the mark ... I found the actual flavour a little underwhelming with no real chilli taste They do still taste of Indian spices though just mild ... They are also pretty dry ... too dry & a little hard for me ... I note it says you can put them in the oven for a few minutes so I may try that & have them with mango chutney as a dip or raita maybe ... That would certainly improve them ... However many like a drier biscuity crisp snack (like a pretzel) so they may be perfect to someone else!
Don’t think about it - buy it.
Delicious ! They are not greasy but have a wonderful crunch and are filling. Literally can’t leave them alone once you start! The flavour is amazing as are the focaccia with herbs and garlic. I would say they are over priced though.