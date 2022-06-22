We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kettle Bites Onion Bhaji Naan 120G

Kettle Bites Onion Bhaji Naan 120G
Each 30g serving contains:

Energy
592kJ
141kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
52g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1974kJ / 470kcal

Product Description

  • Baked Naan Bites With Toasted Onion, Spices and Chilli
  • An Indian fusion of onion bhaji, rich spices & naan bread
  • Kettle® and other trade marks used on this packaging belong to Snyder's-Lance, Inc and are used under licence.
  • Copyright © Snyder's-Lance, Inc 1993-2017
  • Triple Baked
  • Absolutely Nothing Artificial
  • Real Food Ingredients Baked into Our Dough
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour contains Gluten (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Yeast, Sugar, Toasted Onion (1%), Dried Onion, Salt, Ground Spices (Cumin, Coriander, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Fenugreek, Turmeric, Fennel Seed, Clove), Cumin Seeds, Dried Chilli, Dried Garlic, Dried Coriander, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Chilli Extract, Turmeric Extract, Dried Yeast Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract, Dried Oregano

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me from the pack or pop me in the oven for 2 mins on a baking tray for a deliciously warm bread bite

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings of 30g

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Valeo Foods Group,

Return to

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1974kJ / 470kcal
Fat17.4g
of which Saturates1.5g
Carbohydrate64.1g
of which Sugars5.3g
Fibre4.5g
Protein12g
Salt0.53g
5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

These crackers are rock solid, they would be bette

1 stars

These crackers are rock solid, they would be better called croutons , not very good and way over priced, will definitely not buy again 👎

Great smell, taste doesn't live up to it

3 stars

The smell is fantastic when you open the pack, and they taste great when you first put them in your mouth. But it seems it's a very thin flavour coating as when you bite into them they become very bland very quickly. The flavouring would work better on a thinner crisp.

Disappointing

2 stars

After reading all the great reviews thought I would try these. However the Taste was lovely but they are extremely hard to bite and more like a very hard crackers, so beware you could easily crack a tooth on this product, and very overly priced for the size of packet. Very disappointed and would not recommend.

Not love ... but not bad

4 stars

Lots of real spices & seasoning & no chemicals ... You can smell that when you open the bag ... But for me personally ... (I know reviews can be subjective) they don't quite hit the mark ... I found the actual flavour a little underwhelming with no real chilli taste They do still taste of Indian spices though just mild ... They are also pretty dry ... too dry & a little hard for me ... I note it says you can put them in the oven for a few minutes so I may try that & have them with mango chutney as a dip or raita maybe ... That would certainly improve them ... However many like a drier biscuity crisp snack (like a pretzel) so they may be perfect to someone else!

Don’t think about it - buy it.

5 stars

Delicious ! They are not greasy but have a wonderful crunch and are filling. Literally can’t leave them alone once you start! The flavour is amazing as are the focaccia with herbs and garlic. I would say they are over priced though.

