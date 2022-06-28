Snacksters Classic Hot Dog 135G

Just awful
Disgusting. How can you make a hot dog taste so bad? I know it can be a bit of a cliché but honestly, 2 chews and I spat it out, it was vile. Tesco had some lovely frozen 'Deli Dogs' which were absolutely superb but they chose to discontinue them ... and replace them with these horrors. Why? Did anyone taste them? I don't know how to quite describe the taste, sort of like being hit in the mouth with a burnt fish ... in a sock. Terrible. To be fair to Snacksters (summit foods), their big stack burger is pretty good so they can do decent stuff, just not hot dogs it seems.
Cheap And NOT Cheerful
I love quick cheap micro meals, and not a fussy eater. But this is hands down utterly rank. The dog is the worst part of it. Like chewing a rubber dog's bone - not that I've ever actually tried in fairness. It truely is unfit for human consumption, and should NOT be sold to human beings. How on earth did they manage to mess up a simple hotdog so badly ?? I don't know is my answer - but they did, and it is hideously bad. A *MUST BUY* though for any true masochist - this will 'please' you endlessly. Silver linings etc.. Pete
Not very nice.
Only gave one star because I couldn't give zero. These are truly awful, just foul. Chewy with a hideous taste. One bite and the rest went in the bin.