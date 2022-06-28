We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snacksters Classic Hot Dog 135G

Snacksters Classic Hot Dog 135G

Product Description

  • A hot dog sausage served in a hot dog bun with sachets of tomato ketchup and American style mustard with sugar and sweetener.
  • Snacksters® is a registered trade mark of Summit Foods Ltd.
  • Classic Recipe No. 17
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

Hot Dog Roll: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Emulsifier: Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono - and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine; Palm Fat, Wheat Flour, Hot Dog Sausage (32%): Pork, Water, Iodised Salt, Salt Replacer: Potassium Chloride; Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Spices, Red Pepper Powder, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser: Diphosphates; Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid; Parsnip Powder, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Dried Onion, Maltodextrin, Ground Lovage, Spice Extracts, Sugar, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite; Yeast Extract, Dried Parsley, Onion Powder, Lemon Extract, Mustard (7%): Water, Mustard Seed (11%), Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate; Colour: Lutein, Sweetener: Sucralose, Tomato Ketchup (7%): Tomatoes, Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Onion, Garlic, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best Before End See Side of PackBest before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING INSTRUCTIONS
  • Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
  • Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • 170 Walton Summit Rd,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

  • Guarantee
  • Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Snacksters® range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(microwaved) Per 100g(microwaved) Per Hot Dog
Energy1124kJ/268kcal1518kJ/362kcal
Fat10.9g15g
of which saturates3.4g4.6g
Carbohydrate31g42g
of which sugars4.7g6.3g
Fibre1.3g1.8g
Protein11g14g
Salt1.52g2.1g

Safety information

WARNING INSTRUCTIONS Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Just awful

1 stars

Disgusting. How can you make a hot dog taste so bad? I know it can be a bit of a cliché but honestly, 2 chews and I spat it out, it was vile. Tesco had some lovely frozen 'Deli Dogs' which were absolutely superb but they chose to discontinue them ... and replace them with these horrors. Why? Did anyone taste them? I don't know how to quite describe the taste, sort of like being hit in the mouth with a burnt fish ... in a sock. Terrible. To be fair to Snacksters (summit foods), their big stack burger is pretty good so they can do decent stuff, just not hot dogs it seems.

Cheap And NOT Cheerful

1 stars

I love quick cheap micro meals, and not a fussy eater. But this is hands down utterly rank. The dog is the worst part of it. Like chewing a rubber dog's bone - not that I've ever actually tried in fairness. It truely is unfit for human consumption, and should NOT be sold to human beings. How on earth did they manage to mess up a simple hotdog so badly ?? I don't know is my answer - but they did, and it is hideously bad. A *MUST BUY* though for any true masochist - this will 'please' you endlessly. Silver linings etc.. Pete

Not very nice.

1 stars

Only gave one star because I couldn't give zero. These are truly awful, just foul. Chewy with a hideous taste. One bite and the rest went in the bin.

