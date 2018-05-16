Snacksters The Quarter Pound Cheese Burger 176G
Product Description
- Cooked seasoned quarter pounder beef and chicken burger with a processed cheese slice in a sesame seeded burger bun served with a sachet of tomato sauce.
- Snacksters® is a registered trade mark of Summit Foods Ltd.
- Classic Recipe No. 12
- Our Signature Patty Topped with a Cheese Slice & a Ketchup Sachet
- Pack size: 176G
Ingredients
Sesame Seeded Bun: Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Sugar, Sesame Seeds (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate; Emulsifier: Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Cooked Quarter Pounder Burger (57%): Beef (43%), Chicken (33%), Beef Fat, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid), Seasoning (Dextrose, Wheat Protein, Salt, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid), Onion Powder, Onion Extract), Soya Protein, Beef Connective Tissue, Humectant: Potassium Lactate; Salt, Chicken Fat, Processed Cheese Slice (7%): Cheddar Cheese (70%) (Milk), Water, Emulsifying Salt: Sodium Citrate; Modified Potato Starch, Natural Cheese Flavouring (Milk), Preservative: Sorbic Acid; Colours: Carotene, Paprika Extract, Tomato Sauce (5%): Tomato, Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Onion, Garlic, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
For Best Before End See Side of PackBest before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.
Warnings
- WARNING INSTRUCTIONS
- Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.
Name and address
- Summit Foods Ltd.,
- 170 Walton Summit Rd,
- Bamber Bridge,
- Preston,
- PR5 8AH.
Return to
- Guarantee
- Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Snacksters® range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
176g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(microwaved) Per 100g (as consumed)
|(microwaved) Per Burger (as consumed)
|Energy
|1253kJ/300kcal
|2206kJ/528kcal
|Fat
|16g
|29g
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|10g
|Carbohydrate
|22g
|39g
|of which sugars
|5.1g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.1g
|Protein
|16g
|28g
|Salt
|1.76g
|3.1g
Safety information
