John Frieda Rehab & Revive Shampoo 250Ml

4.7(26)
£7.00

£2.80/100ml

John Frieda's repairing shampoo for broken, damaged hair transforms over-processed strands into strong, healthy-looking hair that's full of life.Formulated with Omega 3, Proteins and Nutrients, this strengthening shampoo gently cleanses and helps to visibly repair damaged hair, for stronger, healthier looking hair with every wash.
- Safe for use on natural, coloured or chemically bleached hair- With Omega 3, Proteins and Nutrients- Gently cleanses without drying out hair
Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Malic Acid, Glycine, PPG-9, Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Mel Extract, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Potassium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Amyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal

Made in Germany

250ml ℮

Directions: Apply shampoo, then rinse thoroughly. Follow with Rehab + Revive Conditioner.

