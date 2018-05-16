We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl
Product Description

  • Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Intensely rich yet subtly sweet SMOKEHEAD embodies a wild spirit and appeals to those with an appreciation for heavy, Earthy peat. With immense smoke and notes of sea salt & spice, this is a vigorous whisky that stands out from the crowd
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled & bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
  • EH52 5BU.

Return to

  • Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
  • EH52 5BU.
  • SMOKEHEAD.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

