Zizzi Rustica Piccante Pepperoni Pizza 410G

Great quality and very tasty
I'm becoming a fan of the Zizzi meals as they're such good quality. This includes this pizza, its got a lovely crispy base and plenty of topping. Drizzle the oil as intended and you really feel like you could be in Italy! Lovely peppery taste.
Tasty and delicious
Absolutely delicious, best frozen pizza I’ve tried.
Great pizza, good size for 2 adults. It was hotter
Great pizza, good size for 2 adults. It was hotter than I expected but still tasted great.
FABULOUS. Tastes exactly the same as in their Rest
FABULOUS. Tastes exactly the same as in their Restaurant.
Best ever
Best frozen pizza in the world 😋
Great pizza
So easy to cook and turned out really well with a nice and crunchy base. And the toppings of pepperoni tasted so nice and fresh, especially when drizzled with the chilli oil which really brought out the flavour.
Excellent pepperoni pizza
Got this pizza for a dinner with friends, we all enjoyed it and felt surprised by how tasty it was. Also liked the spicy oil sachet to add extra taste to the pizza.
Great quality for a frozen pizza.
Excellent quality for a frozen pizza which can be really hit and miss. Flavoursome and tasted fresh. Great value when you want a bit of a restaurant taste at home.
Crispy and spicy
Nice crispy base and quite spicy, a good kick from the chilies. It comes with a little bottle of chili oil as well which was a nice touch. I'll definitely buy this again.
Crispy and tasty.
Honestly one of the best pizzas I've ever had. Perfect texture and gorgeous taste.