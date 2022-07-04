We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Zizzi Rustica Piccante Pepperoni Pizza 410G

4.5(43)Write a review
£ 3.75
£0.92/100g

Product Description

  • Oval shaped pizza hand-stretched and topped with mozzarella, large slices of salami, crumbled pepperoni and hot peppers. With an added sachet of chilli oil.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi.
  • Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • Our signature Rustica pizzas are made from 24-hour leavened dough, hand-stretched for a long pizza base and topped generously by hand with only the best ingredients. The Piccante's a shout out to spice-lovers, we've got you covered.
  • It gets it's kick from a large salami slices, spicy pepperoni crumb and hot chilli peppers, all on the same tomato sauce recipe we use in our restaurants.
  • Finish with a drizzle of our famous Zizzi chili oil (in the box).
  • Pizza Craving?
  • Find our pastas in the frozen aisle.
  • On our signature hand-stretched dough
  • With chilli oil to drizzle
  • Pack size: 410G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Fish, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Keep at -18°C or cooler.(*** compartment or freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See End of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Conventional Oven 210°C / Gas mark 7, Fan Oven 190°C, Cooking Time 11 - 12 minutes
1. Pre-heat oven.
2. Remove all packaging from pizza, including oil sachet.
3. Set aside oil sachet to defrost at room temperature.
4. Place frozen pizza onto middle shelf of oven & cook for 11-12 minutes.
5. Remove carefully. Check the pizza is piping hot before serving.
6. Drizzle with chilli oil as required.
Caution: Pizza and topping will be extremely hot!

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.

Net Contents

410g ℮

Per 1/2 Pizza

Energy
2105kJ
501kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
18.4g

-

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.8g

-

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.6g

-

8%of the reference intake
Salt
3.04g

-

51%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1074kJ / 256kcal

Information

Ingredients

Dough (58%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Flour Enhancer (Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Yeast, Dried Barley Malt Extract), Tomato Sauce (Tomato Pulp, Salt, Dried Oregano, Dried Basil), Flaked Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Mozzarella (Milk), Rice Flour), Sliced Spicy Paprika Salami (5%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Hot Paprika Powder, Spices, Sugar, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Crumbled Pepperoni (4%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Hot Red Pepper Powder, Chilli, Spices, Sugar, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Sliced Hot Peppers (3%) (Sliced Red Jalapeno Peppers, Sunflower Oil, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Calcium Chloride)

Nutrition

Typical Valueswhen heated according to instructions Per 100gwhen heated according to instructions Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy1074kJ / 256kcal2105kJ / 501kcal
Fat9.4g18.4g
of which saturates4.5g8.8g
Carbohydrate29.7g58.2g
of which sugars3.9g7.6g
Fibre3.0g5.9g
Protein11.6g22.7g
Salt1.55g3.04g

Information

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Infused Oil (Olive Oil, Chilli Extract)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy3427kJ / 820kcal
Fat91g
of which saturates13g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

43 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great quality and very tasty

5 stars

I'm becoming a fan of the Zizzi meals as they're such good quality. This includes this pizza, its got a lovely crispy base and plenty of topping. Drizzle the oil as intended and you really feel like you could be in Italy! Lovely peppery taste.

Tasty and delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, best frozen pizza I’ve tried.

Great pizza, good size for 2 adults. It was hotter

5 stars

Great pizza, good size for 2 adults. It was hotter than I expected but still tasted great.

FABULOUS. Tastes exactly the same as in their Rest

5 stars

FABULOUS. Tastes exactly the same as in their Restaurant.

Best ever

5 stars

Best frozen pizza in the world 😋

Great pizza

5 stars

So easy to cook and turned out really well with a nice and crunchy base. And the toppings of pepperoni tasted so nice and fresh, especially when drizzled with the chilli oil which really brought out the flavour.

Excellent pepperoni pizza

5 stars

Got this pizza for a dinner with friends, we all enjoyed it and felt surprised by how tasty it was. Also liked the spicy oil sachet to add extra taste to the pizza.

Great quality for a frozen pizza.

5 stars

Excellent quality for a frozen pizza which can be really hit and miss. Flavoursome and tasted fresh. Great value when you want a bit of a restaurant taste at home.

Crispy and spicy

5 stars

Nice crispy base and quite spicy, a good kick from the chilies. It comes with a little bottle of chili oil as well which was a nice touch. I'll definitely buy this again.

Crispy and tasty.

5 stars

Honestly one of the best pizzas I've ever had. Perfect texture and gorgeous taste.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

