L'oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml

Apply daily all over the face in the morning and evening on cleansed skin, avoid eye contour area.

To energize, hydrate and shield men's tired skin from UVA, UVB and pollution, for 24h 1 gesture, 5 actions: 24h hydration, UVA protection, UVB protection, Anti Pollution, Anti Fatigue

Discover Hydra Energetic daily moisturiser designed for tired looking skin. Our no.1 Moisturiser now protecting from UVA/UVB. Powered with Vitamin C + [UV Filters]. Enriched with Vitamin C and Guarana (natural source of caffeine), fight against 5 visible signs of fatigue and keep skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. Hydra Energetic 24h Moisturiser SPF15. Anti Fatigue, Broad UV protection & Anti-pollution.

