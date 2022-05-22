We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml

4.9(49)
£8.95

£17.90/100ml

L'OREAL MEN XPRT HYDRA ENERGETIC MST SPF15 50ML
Discover Hydra Energetic daily moisturiser designed for tired looking skin. Our no.1 Moisturiser now protecting from UVA/UVB. Powered with Vitamin C + [UV Filters]. Enriched with Vitamin C and Guarana (natural source of caffeine), fight against 5 visible signs of fatigue and keep skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. Hydra Energetic 24h Moisturiser SPF15. Anti Fatigue, Broad UV protection & Anti-pollution.
To energize, hydrate and shield men's tired skin from UVA, UVB and pollution, for 24h1 gesture, 5 actions: 24h hydration, UVA protection, UVB protection, Anti Pollution, Anti Fatigue
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

782500 13, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Acacia Senegal Gum, Alcohol Denat., Dipropylene Glycol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Boswellia Serrata Gum, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Citric Acid, Hydroxyacetophenone, Manganese Gluconate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Maltodextrin, Pentylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B268570/1)

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply daily all over the face in the morning and evening on cleansed skin, avoid eye contour area.

