Muller Rice Low Fat Vanilla Custard Pudding 170G

A lovely creamy banana rice
My favourite Instant dessert. Very creamy with a great banana taste
Lovely cold, but didn't enjoy heated up. If you're after a cold snack, this is a good option, if you'd prefer warm then go for the apple flavour.
Have bought this for ages and loved it but two weeks ago “ not available anymore “, only to re appear this week 170gm instead of 180gm as before, but same price, unfortunately the 10gm difference is the custard, this trick of reducing size but still charging the same price is a bit cheeky, it’s always the consumer that loses!
Lovely taste & texture.
I love this rice mix, it's very moreish.
excellent quality and taste good value.
Tasty Treat
Creamy and tasty with some runny type custard (doesn’t really taste like custard!) at the bottom. In my opinion, better than other brands of Rice Pudding. However, I caveat this with it might be ‘low fat’ but it’s certainly not low in sugar or calories; coming in at around 190cals for the pot.. Delicious treat though; the Strawberry one is my favourite followed closely by the Muller Rice Vanilla Custard.
Lovely but not very healthy
Love these and bought a few recently. However, having since been diagnosed with very high blood pressure, I'm more conscious of what I'm eating and checking the labels of everything. The ingredients listed on Tesco are for 100g but a pot is 180g - so almost double of everything listed. The product is supposed to be low fat - it isn't! And the sugar is extremely high, as is the salt. So - much as I love these, I won't be buying any more :(
extremely tasty
Not worth the money. Too sugary, not healthy. They could have put some real bourbon vanilla.
Yum Yum
This is Delicious over a chopped banana.