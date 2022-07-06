We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Rice Low Fat Vanilla Custard Pudding 170G

4.5(12)Write a review
Muller Rice Low Fat Vanilla Custard Pudding 170G
£ 0.70
£0.41/100g
Product Description

  • Creamy dairy rice with vanilla custard sauce (15%)
  • Müller Rice gives you the power to get the most out of your day. Delicious creamy rice paired with delicious real fruit or indulgent, confectionary flavours such as Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut make for a delicious Rice pudding dessert. A delicious and low fat way to bridge your hunger gap, anytime, anywhere. Muller Rice Pudding can be eaten cold or heated up in the pot!
  • Delicious & creamy
  • Low Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Buttermilk, Water, Sugar, Rice (7%), Skimmed (Milk), Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Cream (Milk) (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Egg, Stabilisers: Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Flavourings, Colours: Plain Caramel, Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by see lid.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: To eat hot:
Carefully remove all the foil lid. Heat on full power for 1 minute, stirring half way. Stand for 1 minute (850 watt microwave). Stir before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten Hot or Cold

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy454kJ (107kcal)
Fat2.2g
of which saturates1.3g
Carbohydrate18.9g
of which sugars13.3g
Protein3.0g
Salt0.2g
Calcium71mg
(15% of NRV per pot)-
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

12 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

A lovely creamy banana rice

5 stars

My favourite Instant dessert. Very creamy with a great banana taste

Lovely cold, but didn't enjoy heated up. If you're

4 stars

Lovely cold, but didn't enjoy heated up. If you're after a cold snack, this is a good option, if you'd prefer warm then go for the apple flavour.

Have bought this for ages and loved it but two wee

4 stars

Have bought this for ages and loved it but two weeks ago “ not available anymore “, only to re appear this week 170gm instead of 180gm as before, but same price, unfortunately the 10gm difference is the custard, this trick of reducing size but still charging the same price is a bit cheeky, it’s always the consumer that loses!

Lovely taste & texture.

5 stars

I love this rice mix, it's very moreish.

excellent quality and taste good value.

5 stars

excellent quality and taste good value.

Tasty Treat

5 stars

Creamy and tasty with some runny type custard (doesn’t really taste like custard!) at the bottom. In my opinion, better than other brands of Rice Pudding. However, I caveat this with it might be ‘low fat’ but it’s certainly not low in sugar or calories; coming in at around 190cals for the pot.. Delicious treat though; the Strawberry one is my favourite followed closely by the Muller Rice Vanilla Custard.

Lovely but not very healthy

4 stars

Love these and bought a few recently. However, having since been diagnosed with very high blood pressure, I'm more conscious of what I'm eating and checking the labels of everything. The ingredients listed on Tesco are for 100g but a pot is 180g - so almost double of everything listed. The product is supposed to be low fat - it isn't! And the sugar is extremely high, as is the salt. So - much as I love these, I won't be buying any more :(

extremely tasty

5 stars

extremely tasty

They could have put some real bourbon vanilla.

2 stars

Not worth the money. Too sugary, not healthy. They could have put some real bourbon vanilla.

Yum Yum

5 stars

This is Delicious over a chopped banana.

