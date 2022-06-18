Walkers Monster Munch Roast Beef 6X20g

Tasty
Love this product, reminds me of my childhood. So big and tasty. Shame they're so expensive though.
Bought for grand children, who enjoy them
Bought for grand children, who enjoy them
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412 kJ
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Beef Seasoning [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Flavourings, Rusk (from Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Spices]
Store in a cool dry place
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
6 x 20g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 20g(%*) pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|412 kJ
|2061 kJ
|-
|98 kcal(5%*)
|492 kcal
|Fat
|5.0 g(7%*)
|25.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g(2%*)
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0 g
|59.0 g
|of which sugars
|0.6 g(<1%*)
|3.0 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|1.7 g
|Protein
|1.2 g
|6.0 g
|Salt
|0.35 g(6%*)
|1.73 g
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
