Ben's Plant Powered Chilli Non Carne 285G

Great working from home lunch!
Very tasty and quick to make product! Love that it is completely vegetarian, eat it with Mexican rice on the side
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 419kJ
Tomatoes (18%), Red Kidney Beans (13%), Onion, Red Pepper (10%), Sweetcorn (10%), Haricot Beans (9.0%), Black Beans (6.9%), Garlic, Tomato Paste (3.8%), Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Basil, Cumin, Parsley, Natural Flavouring, Green Chilli (0.1%), Red Chilli (0.1%), Oregano, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Oleoresin), Smoke Flavouring
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Simply add pouch contents to a pan and warm through.
Made in India
Pack. Don't Recycle
285g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (142 g) (%*)
|Energy
|419kJ
|596kJ (7%)
|-
|100kcal
|142kcal (7%)
|Fat
|2.7g
|3.8g (5%)
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.5g (3%)
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|16g (6%)
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|6.8g (8%)
|Fibre
|5.7g
|8.1g
|Protein
|4.7g
|6.7g (13%)
|Salt
|0.93g
|1.3g (22%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Very tasty and quick to make product! Love that it is completely vegetarian, eat it with Mexican rice on the side