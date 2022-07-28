We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Twix Salted Caramel Multipack 9X20g

2(1)Write a review
£1.50
£0.83/100g

1x = 20 g

Energy
412kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2058kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%), with an extra pinch of salt.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almond, Barley, Hazelnut, Oats.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 9, Portion size: 20 g

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • Po Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

9 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 20 g (%*)
Energy 2058kJ412kJ (5%)
-491kcal98kcal (5%)
Fat 24g4.7g (7%)
of which saturates 14g2.8g (14%)
Carbohydrate 65g13g (5%)
of which sugars 49g9.8g (11%)
Protein 4.3g0.9g (2%)
Salt 0.83g0.17g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 9, Portion size: 20 g--
View all Chocolate Biscuit Bars & Mini Biscuits

To thin.quality reduced.Not salty caramel flavour

2 stars

To thin.quality reduced.Not salty caramel flavour enough.

