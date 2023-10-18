Shea Moisture Manuk Honey & Mafura Oil Shampoo 34Ml

Shea Mstur Manuk Hon & Mafura Oil S/poo 34ml

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo cleanses hair and skin of impurities while infusing hair with intense moisture. It's designed for those with dry and damaged coily hair. The rich formulation with Manuka Honey, Mafura and Baobab Oils restore hair leaving it soft and revitalised. Antioxidant-rich Fig Extract helps boost hydration while cleansing. The Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana is a natural and effective ingredient that delivers intense moisturisation and nourishment. For best results, follow with our Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Conditioner and Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque to restore dry, damaged hair and leave it with a luscious shine. HOW TO USE: Apply to wet hair and gently massage to work into a rich lather. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat if necessary. This sulphate free shampoo contains NO nasties such as silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the Community Commerce model that invests in our communities.

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo is a sulphate free shampoo that cleanses hair and delivers intense moisturisation and nourishment Removes buildup while infusing hair with the intense moisture and shine-enhancing nutrients of Manuka Honey, Mafura and Baobab Oils, Fair Trade Shea Butter and antioxidant-rich Fig Extract SheaMoisture has delivered the perfect range shampoo for women with dry, damaged hair Used together with Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Conditioner, the scalp is cleansed and hair is left with plenty of moisture for better manageability All SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free and with every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communities SheaMoisture products, like this moisturising shampoo, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones

Pack size: 384ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Lauroyl Lactylate, Parfum, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Panthenol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Mel (Honey), Trichilia Emetica (Mafura) Seed Butter, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit/Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Caprylyl Glycol, Caprylylhydroxamic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene. Ingredients correct at time of publication. Always check the packaging for latest ingredient list

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

384 ℮