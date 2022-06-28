We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye Seeded Crust 2 Fish Fillets With Linseeds 220G

Birds Eye Seeded Crust 2 Fish Fillets With Linseeds 220G
Per fillet oven baked provides:

Energy
968kJ
232kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
13g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions Formed from Alaska Pollock, Coated with a Sunflower Seed & Linseed Crumb, Lightly Fried.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Choose me
  • Good for Immune Health#
  • Fish is good for our health#, and so for the good health of our oceans, here at Birds Eye, we fish responsibly so that future generations can enjoy fish too.
  • So when you choose our fish, you choose fish that's good all round.
  • "For People. For our Planet. For the Future.
  • #Seeded Crust Fish Fillets are naturally rich in vitamin B12, and a natural source of selenium and copper, with contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
  • MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC™, MSC-C-50470, Choose the Blue Fish, Thank you for choosing fish that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability. Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future. Find out more at www.msc.org
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'The Logo Shape' are Trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • 100% Fish Fillet
  • Freshness locked in from see to plate - responsibly sourced
  • Fish for Good - Responsibly Sourced
  • Pack size: 220G
  • Vitamin B12, and a natural source of selenium and copper, which contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (61%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Sunflower Seeds (7%), Linseed (7%), Water, Salt, Mustard, Yeast, Black Pepper, Lemon Oil, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in capitals.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To Prepare...
Tasty When Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 8, 20 Mins
- Pre-heat the oven.
- Remove the fish from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
- Cook until golden and crispy.
Be Careful! Contents Will Be Very Hot.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8AM to 6PM
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Fillet Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ878kJ968kJ
- kcal210kcal232kcal
Fat12g13g
- of which Saturates1.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate10g11g
- of which Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre3.2g3.5g
Protein14g16g
Salt0.80g0.88g
Vitamin B120.74µg 30% NRV0.81µg 32% NRV##
Copper0.24mg 24% NRV0.26mg 26% NRV##
Selenium12µg 22% NRV13µg 24% NRV##
This pack contains 2 portions--
##Average value when oven baked according to pack instructions--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Not for me

4 stars

Was ok , did like the seeds but….prefer breaded fish

Loved the coating

2 stars

We loved the seed coating on this product, we may have even liked the fish if we could have found enough to make a decent mouthful. Waste of money.

Great healthy fish fillet option!

5 stars

Really tasty. Loved the seed crust. A great fish fillet option…healthier than batter!

I found this product very good, so I ordered it ag

5 stars

I found this product very good, so I ordered it again this week

Was very tasty good value and will buy again.

5 stars

Was very tasty good value and will buy again.

Makes an interesting change.

4 stars

We tried these for something different and were pleasantly surprised. We don't usually like fish too heavily prepared, like fish fingers etc, but these weren't too dry or fake tasting, and you have the added nutrients from the seeds. They are easy to do either with oven chips or fresh veg. The offer makes them a good buy.

