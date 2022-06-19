We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Warburtons Plant Power Sliced Wholemeal Bread 700G

3.9(14)Write a review
image 1 of Warburtons Plant Power Sliced Wholemeal Bread 700G
£ 1.85
£0.26/100g

Each slice contains

Energy
544kJ
130kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1088kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced Wholemeal Bread with Blend of Pulses, Grains and Seeds
  • For further information on our ingredients please visit www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Power to the people & plants introducing plant power, our tasty wholemeal loaf blended with 12 different pulses, seeds & grains...
  • Black bean, navy bean, red lentil, soya beans, yellow lentil, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, brown linseed, sesame, millet seeds, oat flakes & rye flakes
  • High in protein & flavour
  • This loaf really packs a punch!
  • Family bakers
  • Just Look at What's Inside
  • 100% Whole Meal
  • High Fibre and Protein
  • Low Sugars and Saturated Fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 700G
  • High Fibre
  • High Protein
  • Low Sugars
  • Low Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Pulse Blend (12%)(Kibbled Soya Bean, Navy Bean, Yellow Lentil, Red Lentil, Black Bean), Wheat Gluten, Grain Mix (2%) (Malted Barley Flour, Oat Flakes, Toasted Rye Flakes), Yeast, Seed Mix (Brown Linseed, Sesame, Pumpkin, Sunflower, Millet), Demerara Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed and Sustainable Palm in varying proportions), Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Glaze (Water, Pea Protein, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour), Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated.Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. For 'best before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 14 slices

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

700g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (50g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1088kJ544kJ8400kJ
-259kcal130kcal2000kcal
Fat4.6g2.3g70g
of which saturates0.8g0.4g20g
mono-unsaturates1.2g0.6g
polyunsaturates2.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate35.1g17.6g260g
of which sugars3.1g1.6g90g
Fibre7.0g3.5g
Protein15.9g8.0g50g
Salt0.90g0.45g6g
Contains 14 slices---
14 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

delicious

5 stars

It was a very good quality and kept fresh for a while in the fridge

Simply the best!

5 stars

Totally hooked on it! Evan bread haters in the family are hooked on it.

Great Expectations Cruelly Disappointed!

2 stars

I wanted to like this so much! But the crunchy paper was awkward to handle and that's before I got into the bread. There is a nice seeded topping to this loaf, which is probably my favourite thing about it. Once you get to the bread itself, you realise that it feels quite doughy, quite tough for bread that wasn't stale, really. I don't want a wholemeal loaf to be really soft, I don't like that. I do like a bit of substance to my loaf of bread, but this didn't feel good when I was tearing it up fresh to dip into soup. The only time I felt it was OK was when I made it into toast. But at this price, you want a lot more than "just OK", don't you?!

Delicious, high protein bread.

5 stars

Tasty, filling bread. Keeps fresh for days, delicious as is but also toasts well. Shame it's on the pricey side.

Fantastic Bread..

5 stars

Wonderful tasting bread. Kept fresh a lot longer than others. Would highly recommend.

Disappointing

3 stars

Sadly, not impressed. I bought this and the other in this range and found both to be dry. Shan't buy it again.

Tasty

5 stars

Makes a perfect sandwich. Very tasty.

Tasty Bread

5 stars

Lovely tasty bread. Was on offer when I bought, too expensive at full price

Didn’t say on wrapper whether suitable for freezin

3 stars

Didn’t say on wrapper whether suitable for freezing Not as nice as tesco equivalent.. bit too floppy.. Like the paper wrapper though ..

Nice soft sandwich

5 stars

Nice soft bread, I haven’t tried it as toast yet but as a sandwich it lovely soft & easy to spread fillings on without the bread breaking I’m not a keen bread eater but I enjoyed this bread & felt full till my next meal, I would buy again but only on when on offer

