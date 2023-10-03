Gillette Proglide Sensitive Shaving Gel 200ml

Gillette Pro Sensitive Shave Gel 200ml

For an effortlessly comfortable shave, try Gillette PRO Shaving Gel for Men. It instantly lathers into a rich shaving foam that helps you get the close shave you desire. Its Advanced Glide Formula also helps shield sensitive skin from irritation as it protects skin and hydrates your facial hair. For best results, use Gillette PRO Shaving Gel with a Gillette razor for incredible comfort and closeness.

Gillette's shaving gel instantly lathers into a rich shaving foam Thanks to the Advanced Glide Formula this shaving gel cleanses and protects sensitive skin and hydrates facial hair Gillette's men's shaving gel helps shield sensitive skin from irritation This shaving foam cools to soothe skin with every shave For a skin that looks and feels its best, use with a Gillette razor

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-45M, Menthol, Limonene, PVM/MA Copolymer, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Silica, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, CI 42053, CI 42090

Net Contents

200ml ℮