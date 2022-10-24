We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Black Olives 120G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Black Olives 120G
£1.55
£1.30/100g

¼ of a pack

Energy
184kJ
45kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 614kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted black olives in rapeseed oil.
  • Pitted For Ease
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (30g)
Energy614kJ / 149kcal184kJ / 45kcal
Fat14.6g4.4g
Saturates2.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.4g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre3.7g1.1g
Protein1.2g0.4g
Salt1.64g0.49g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

View all Olives, Antipasti & Tapas

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beautiful black olives!

5 stars

Delicious! Very impressed with the quality, quantity and price! Can be used in salads, as a side, on homemade pizza, or just eaten with a lovely glass of red!

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here