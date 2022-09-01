Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Sauce 340G

Vegetable Vindaloo

Cooking time: 20 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 1 sliced pepper (approx. 120g); 400g (drained 240g) tinned chickpeas; 125g fresh spinach; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Sauce.

Method:

1. Heat up a medium saucepan and add the sliced pepper. Cook for a few minutes.

2. Add in the chickpeas. Then stir in the jar of sauce and heat until bubbling.

3. Add the spinach and cook for a few minutes until it starts to wilt. Allow to cook until the sauce has heated through.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

Steak Vindaloo

Cooking time: 20 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 200g sliced thin steak; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Sauce.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add steak and fry until browned.

2. Stir in the jar of sauce and heat until bubbling.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

Pork Vindaloo

Cooking time: 2 hours 7 minutes.

Method: Hob/Oven.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 200g diced pork; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Sauce, 150ml water.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/140°C Fan/Gas 3.

2. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the pork and fry for 4 minutes.

3. Add the jar of sauce and cook for 3 minutes until aromatic.

4. Add the water.

5. Transfer the contents to an oven-proof casserole dish with a lid and slow cook for 2 hours or until the pork is tender.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.