Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Sauce 340G

4(3)
£1.80
£0.53/100g

1/2 of a jar

Energy
470kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.19g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • A fiery curry sauce with tomatoes, red chilli and roasted spices.
  • A Goan Inspired, hot and fiery curry sauce with fried onion, roasted spices and chilli powder.
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Water, Tomato (19%), Fried Onion [Onion, Sunflower Oil], Red Chilli (6%), Demerara Sugar, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Chilli Powder, Coriander, Ground Roast Coriander, Ground Roast Cumin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Dried Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Ground Coriander, Cinnamon, Clove, Black Pepper, Ginger, Cumin Seed, Allspice, Nutmeg, Dill, Fennel, Mace.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Vegetable Vindaloo

    Cooking time: 20 minutes.

    Method: Hob.

    Ingredients: 1 sliced pepper (approx. 120g); 400g (drained 240g) tinned chickpeas; 125g fresh spinach; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Sauce.

    Method:

    1. Heat up a medium saucepan and add the sliced pepper. Cook for a few minutes.

    2. Add in the chickpeas. Then stir in the jar of sauce and heat until bubbling.

    3. Add the spinach and cook for a few minutes until it starts to wilt. Allow to cook until the sauce has heated through.

    To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

     

    Steak Vindaloo

    Cooking time: 20 minutes.

    Method: Hob.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 200g sliced thin steak; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Sauce.

    Method:

    1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add steak and fry until browned.

    2. Stir in the jar of sauce and heat until bubbling.

    To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

     

    Pork Vindaloo

    Cooking time: 2 hours 7 minutes.

    Method: Hob/Oven.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 200g diced pork; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Sauce, 150ml water.

    Method:

    1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/140°C Fan/Gas 3.

    2. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the pork and fry for 4 minutes.

    3. Add the jar of sauce and cook for 3 minutes until aromatic.

    4. Add the water.

    5. Transfer the contents to an oven-proof casserole dish with a lid and slow cook for 2 hours or until the pork is tender.

    To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a jar (170g)
Energy276kJ / 66kcal470kJ / 112kcal
Fat2.8g4.7g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate7.8g13.3g
Sugars5.5g9.4g
Fibre2.4g4.0g
Protein1.3g2.2g
Salt0.70g1.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Not authentic or hot

2 stars

I see myself as a vindaloo expert and get takeaway twice weekly. This was very disappointing. Not authentic, no flavour, runny and not hot. I added extra hot chilli powder to thicken and spice it up which improved it but it still tasted like it was from a jar.

Good taste, great quality

5 stars

Good quality, nice flavour, I would buy again (and will)

Fantastic! 5 stars! Better than a Takeaway!

5 stars

Fantastic! Everyone in our house loves hot curry so when I saw this on the shelves just had to try it - and we were not disappointed! Absolutely great! Better than a takeaway version! Theres a vegetarian recipe on the back however I just quick fried some chicken breast pieces & mushrooms, added the sauce plus some left over boiled potatoes (all good vindaloos have potatoes in it) and it was literally ready in minutes! Served it with a microwave Pilau rice (90 seconds) and a mini naan - perfect! Will definitely be regularly buying this! Well done Tesco! :)

