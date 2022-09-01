Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Sauce 340G

Not authentic or hot
I see myself as a vindaloo expert and get takeaway twice weekly. This was very disappointing. Not authentic, no flavour, runny and not hot. I added extra hot chilli powder to thicken and spice it up which improved it but it still tasted like it was from a jar.
Good taste, great quality
Good quality, nice flavour, I would buy again (and will)
Fantastic! 5 stars! Better than a Takeaway!
Fantastic! Everyone in our house loves hot curry so when I saw this on the shelves just had to try it - and we were not disappointed! Absolutely great! Better than a takeaway version! Theres a vegetarian recipe on the back however I just quick fried some chicken breast pieces & mushrooms, added the sauce plus some left over boiled potatoes (all good vindaloos have potatoes in it) and it was literally ready in minutes! Served it with a microwave Pilau rice (90 seconds) and a mini naan - perfect! Will definitely be regularly buying this! Well done Tesco! :)