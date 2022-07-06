We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fage Total 0%Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt Honey 150G

Fage Total 0%Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt Honey 150G
£ 1.10
£0.73/100g
Product Description

  • Fage Total 0%Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt Honey 150G
  • 18g sugars, 8.1g protein, 104 kcal per 100g
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Strained Yoghurt (78%) [Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)], Honey (22%) (blend of EU Honeys)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Use By: See LidKeep Refrigerated Do Not Freeze

Produce of

Milk origin: EU

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 145, Rue du Kiem,
  • L-8030 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  uk.fage
  • 145, Rue du Kiem,
  • L-8030 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.
  • uk.fage

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy444 kJ/104 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate18 g
of which sugars18 g
Protein8.1 g
Salt0.08 g
These yoghurt are quite expensive, but are a lovel

5 stars

These yoghurt are quite expensive, but are a lovely sweet great with less calories. If craving something sweet this is perfect choice, correct proportion of honey to yoghurt

