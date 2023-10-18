Wetbrush Disney Princess Original Detangler Hairbrush Belle

IntelliFlex® bristles allow for: 45% Breakage 55% Less Effort 100% Happier hair* An award-winning brush that helps hair stay strong and healthy! The original detangler gently loosens knots, on wet or dry hair, without pulling or snagging. The moment you use it, you'll feel the difference, and never want to try another hairbrush again. Exclusive, ultra-soft intelliflex® bristles glide through tangles on all hair types with ease Minimizes pain and protects against split ends and breakage *Independent clinical trials show IntelliFlex® bristles are less damaging than a traditional styling brush *Independent clinical trials show IntelliFlex® bristles use less force than another leading detangling brush Lets you brush with less force, so you can detangle with less damage to your hair**

Trusted by stylists, loved by millions

© Disney © 2021 JD Beauty Group © 2021 J&D Brush Company WetBrush® and IntelliFlex® are registered trademarks of JD Beauty Group

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage