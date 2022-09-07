Tesco Finest Mexican Style Chilli Red Leicester 150G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1541kJ / 371kcal
Product Description
- Red Leicester cheese with Scotch bonnet chilli relish and dried red peppers.
- Made in Leicestershire Perfect for Toasties Fiery & Sweet British Red Leicester blended with Scotch bonnet chilli, paprika and red bell peppers for a smoky sweet and savoury indulgence. Produced in England
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Scotch Bonnet Chilli Relish (7%) [Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Lemon Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Dried Red Bell Pepper, Emulsifier (Trisodium Citrate), Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Paprika, Cayenne Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese slice (30g)
|Energy
|1541kJ / 371kcal
|462kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|28.7g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|19.6g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.1g
|6.3g
|Salt
|2.83g
|0.85g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
