Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Mexican Style Chilli Red Leicester 150G

Tesco Finest Mexican Style Chilli Red Leicester 150G
£2.50
£16.67/kg

One cheese slice

Energy
462kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.85g

high

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1541kJ / 371kcal

Product Description

  • Red Leicester cheese with Scotch bonnet chilli relish and dried red peppers.
  • Made in Leicestershire Perfect for Toasties Fiery & Sweet British Red Leicester blended with Scotch bonnet chilli, paprika and red bell peppers for a smoky sweet and savoury indulgence. Produced in England
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Scotch Bonnet Chilli Relish (7%) [Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Lemon Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Dried Red Bell Pepper, Emulsifier (Trisodium Citrate), Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Paprika, Cayenne Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheese slice (30g)
Energy1541kJ / 371kcal462kJ / 111kcal
Fat28.7g8.6g
Saturates19.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate6.8g2.0g
Sugars6.0g1.8g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein21.1g6.3g
Salt2.83g0.85g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

